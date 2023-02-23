According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, The world market for cargo bikes is expected to be led by Europe.

Farmington, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Family Cargo Bikes Market Size Was USD 485.7 Million In 2022, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 13.8% During The Forecast Period. Family Cargo Bikes are mostly bought by the energy industry, which needs them more and more.

Recent Developments:

In October 2021 – Ditch the car launches an eco-friendly two-wheeled alternative to common family transport bikes. Designed with practicality in mind, this premium cargo bike packs a lot. Kids, Pets, Parcels, Weekly Shopping, Stride protects the whole family. Its large load capacity and cargo space to transport children combine with all the efficiency of electric assistance so you can forget about honking when you get stuck in traffic.

Segment Overview

Type Insights:

There are different types of cargo bikes, such as the Long Tail, Long John/Bakfiets, Front Load Trike or Tadpole Trike, and Others, that depend on the size of the family. By 2030, the most market share will belong to the Long Tail type.

Application Insights:

The market is divided into three groups based on how they are used: Children, Groceries, and Family Pets. From 2022 to 2030, the market for family cargo bikes will be dominated by companies that cater to children.

Regional Outlook:

Europe is likely to have the largest market for cargo bikes around the world.

The biggest market for family cargo bikes was in Europe, and this is likely to stay true for the next few years. In Europe, there is already a large and high-quality infrastructure for electric cargo bikes, and the presence of cargo bike manufacturers is expected to lead to a significant growth rate over the next few years. Also, European countries help make and sell freight vehicles by giving subsidies and other forms of financial help. This is a small part of a bigger plan to clean up the air in the whole area.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 13.8% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2022 USD 485.7 Million By Type Long Tail, Long John / Bakfiets, Front Load Trike or Tadpole Trike, Other By Application Children, Groceries, Family Pets, Others By Companies Velosophy (Sweden), Riese and Müller(Germany), Urban Arrow (Netherlands), Christiania Bikes (Denmark), Winther Bikes (Denmark), Rad Power Bikes (U.S.), Xtracycle (U.S.), Larry vs Harry (Denmark), Tern (Taiwan), Pedego Electric Bikes (U.S.), Yuba (U.S.) Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Trends:

In the long run, the market for family cargo bikes will be taken over by electric cargo bikes.

The growing demand for electric family cargo bikes is driving the market share of family cargo bikes. With features like an electric assist motor, the electric family cargo bike makes it easy to carry kids. The market for electric family cargo bikes is expected to grow quickly over the next few years. Lightweight family cargo bikes are becoming more popular, which also helps the market for family cargo bikes. The family cargo bike is light and easy to steer, and it can go for long distances. Fathers who take part in their children’s activities also help the market for family cargo bikes grow. Fathers take the family cargo bike camping, fishing, and do other things.

Driving Factors:

People want environmentally friendly ways to get around, so the market is growing.

More and more people want to use green ways to get around, so the market for cargo bikes is growing. Since cargo bikes are good for the environment, they can be used to reduce pollution. As more people learned about how pollution hurts the environment, the need for transportation that is good for the environment grew. Also, more people care about their health, so the market for family cargo bikes has grown. People are becoming more health conscious in general, which is one of the main reasons they want more environmentally friendly transportation. More and more people in developed countries want to travel in ways that are good for the environment, so the market for family cargo bikes is growing. Cargo bikes are becoming more and more popular in industrialised countries as a way to reduce pollution. As the number of people in developing countries has grown, so has the need for environmentally friendly ways to get around.

If fuel prices go up, the market will get bigger.

The price of fuel is going up, which is good for cargo bike sales. People who want to do things differently are choosing cargo bikes more and more over cars and trucks. They use a lot less gas than regular cars and give off a lot less greenhouse gas. Cargo bikes are becoming more and more popular because they are inexpensive and good for the environment. As gas and diesel prices go up, more and more people are looking for ways to get around without driving. People who need to move big or heavy things should get a cargo bike. People who want to save money on gas and avoid getting stuck in traffic will also love them. In developed countries where gas prices are going up, more people are looking for other ways to get around. This is another reason why the market for family cargo bikes is growing.

Restraining Factors:

Not being able to move big things over long distances If there are other options, it might be harder for the market to grow.

If cargo bikes couldn’t carry more than a certain amount of weight, the market share for family cargo bikes would grow less quickly. Cargo bikes are also pushed by the rider, and they have an electric motor to help them carry less weight. They might not be good for long distances, though. Since there are better ways to do the same thing, the fact that cargo bikes can’t cover long distances in a reasonable amount of time will limit the market’s growth. Since trucks, ships, and planes are better at moving big loads over long distances, the growth of the global cargo bike market is limited to local or regional transportation.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Velosophy (Sweden), Riese and Müller(Germany), Urban Arrow (Netherlands), Christiania Bikes (Denmark), Winther Bikes (Denmark), Rad Power Bikes (U.S.), Xtracycle (U.S.), Larry vs Harry (Denmark), Tern (Taiwan), Pedego Electric Bikes (U.S.), Yuba (U.S.), and others.

By Type

Long Tail

Long John / Bakfiets

Front Load Trike or Tadpole Trike

Others

By Application

Children

Groceries

Family Pets

Others

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.For any queries, you can contact us on anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

