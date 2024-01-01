The start of a new year brings a fresh start and new optimism to everyone, and there’s often no better way to channel that momentum than through a New Year’s resolution. The same is true everywhere, including on Capitol Hill, where several lawmakers told Fox News Digital they already had their resolutions in mind. “My New Year’s resolution going into 2024 is to stay organized,” Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, said in late December. HOUSE LEAVES FOR THE YEAR WITH CRITICAL BATTLES STILL ON HORIZON She explained that keeping her family home in shape will take on a new significance given the hectic schedule the House has in the first few months of next year, with government funding and other deadlines looming on the horizon. “I travel back and forth from Iowa pretty frequently, so it’s important for me to make sure everything is in its place at home because I have a feeling we have a pretty busy January on deck,” Hinson said. 10 FUNCTIONAL HEALTH PREDICTIONS FOR 2024, ACCORDING TO A DOCTOR AND A WELLNESS EXPERT Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., told Fox News Digital that his resolution was simply “to spend more time with the people I love.” Rep. Greg Pence, R-Texas, suggested he was wishing for some reprieve from the chaotic legislative year Congress went through in 2023 amid a highly fractured – and narrow – House GOP majority. “Unity next year,” he simply told Fox News Digital on the Capitol steps ahead of the last House votes of 2023. Like Moulton, Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., focused his resolution on his loved ones. FORGET THAT NEW YEAR’S RESOLUTION — TRY THE ‘MONDAY RESET’ INSTEAD “Try to be a better husband and a better man,” Burchett said when asked about his 2024 goal. “I’m very fortunate. I’ve got a cool wife, and I’ve got a cool daughter, kind of got a package deal.” He gushed over his teenage daughter, “She’s like, crazy smart. She’s very intuitive. And she’s, she’s good.” Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., told Fox News Digital two different resolutions – one for the country and one for his home. “Wishing all my family stays healthy,” he said when asked his resolution. “And then for the country, you know, hopefully, you know we get on the right track, and we keep America free.” He continued, “Freedom is not free, so we have to fight for it every day. And so my wish for this country is that it remains the greatest country in the world.”

