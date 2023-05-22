Firm will share guidance for fathers on live broadcasts; award discount codes to select listeners.

ST. LOUIS, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cordell and Cordell, a leading domestic litigation firm focusing on representing men in divorce, announces Father’s Fridays, a month-long celebration of fathers in June.

Every Friday in June (the 2nd, 9th, 16th, 23rd, 30th), Cordell and Cordell will partner with a guest to celebrate and lift up fathers on the firm’s webinar series, “Father’s Fridays.”

“Our goal is to both educate and recognize the fathers that make Father’s Day a holiday worth celebrating,” said Scott C. Trout, Executive/Managing Partner, CEO, Cordell and Cordell. “We want to share with fathers various tools, tips and guidance to help them be better fathers and spend more quality time with their kids making memories.”

The guest schedule and topics for the show, which will be hosted by various Cordell attorneys nationwide, can be viewed live at http://lnkiy.in/FathersFridays, and includes:

June 2 – “What About Dinner? Meals and Meal Prep for Fathers” will discuss nutrition and meal prep for dads, with guests Jennifer and Paul Anderson of the nutrition-focused Kids Eat in Color.

June 9 – “Making Memories” will discuss ways fathers can make memories with their kids, including Dustin Dailey, Vice President of Product Management with OurPact.

June 16 – “Tools for Managing Family Life and Budgets” will discuss various apps to help manage your time and budget as a father/family, including guest Gregg Murset, CEO of BusyKid.

June 23 – “Spending Active Time with Your Kids” will discuss ways fathers can spend time being active, including guest Mary Clark, CEO of Agents of Discovery.

June 30 – “The Art of Fatherhood” will discuss fatherhood as a concept, and ways to be a better father, with guest Art Eddy, the host of the fatherhood-focused podcast “The Art of Fatherhood.”

“We’re obviously a family law firm, but this webinar series is not about family law or divorce or the legal industry at all,” Trout said. “In fact, as a topic, I expect divorce will barely come up over the course of our five episodes. We really want to focus on equipping men with resources to be better fathers.”

