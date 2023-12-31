Kate Vokes, 54, and Archie Vokes, 22, from Manchester, killed while skiing off-piste near Mont BlancThe family of a mother and son who died in an avalanche in the French Alps have said they are “beyond heartbroken” by the tragedy.Kate Vokes, 54, and Archie Vokes, 22, from Manchester were killed when the avalanche swept through an off-piste section of the resort of Saint-Gervais-les-Bains, near Mont Blanc, on 28 December. Continue reading…

Read Full Story