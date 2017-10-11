Family Office Exchange Announces Workshop for Designing and Improving Family Offices

CHICAGO, Oct. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Family Office Exchange (FOX), a global membership community of enterprise families and their key advisors, will offer its popular FOX Family Office Design Workshop on November 14-15 at the Gleacher Center in Chicago. This Workshop is intended for business-owning families and families with new liquidity who want a family office to organize their wealth management and asset transfer needs or for families looking to enhance the capabilities of their existing family office.

“FOX created the Family Office Design Workshop based on nearly three decades of experience serving financially successful families from around the world,” says Charlie Grace, FOX Managing Director and Workshop faculty member. “Presentations will incorporate practical solutions based on proprietary FOX concepts and new data from the FOX 2017 family office benchmarking survey.”

The agenda will address the following strategic and tactical issues that family members and family office executives need to understand:

Family office and family enterprise strategy Oversight of the family office Family office structures Scope of services and service delivery Costs of the family office Talent and team structure Technology and data security Performance metrics and best practices Family office planning steps

“Families contact us about starting a family office because they want to do it right from the start,” says Jane Flanagan, FOX Managing Director who will be joining Charlie Grace in leading the Workshop. “Whether they are starting a family office or want to improve an existing one, they need to know what steps to take, when to take them, and how to avoid costly mistakes.”

The FOX Family Office Design workshop will provide participants with the knowledge and perspective they need to determine if having a family office is right for their family, and a roadmap on how to run a successful family office.

The FOX Family Office Design workshop is open to FOX members and qualified non-members but limited to family members and family office executives.

