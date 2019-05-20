Famous Dave’s of America, Inc. Announces Participation in 16th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference in Minneapolis, MN

Breaking News
MINNEAPOLIS, May 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Famous Dave’s of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE), an innovating owner and operator of barbeque restaurants, globally, today announced that management will participate in the 16th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference that is being held at the Depot Renaissance Minneapolis Hotel, in Minneapolis, MN on May 29, 2019.

David Kanen, Non-Executive Chairman, and Paul Malazita, Chief Financial Officer, will be available for the entirety of the day to provide an update on the company’s turnaround and discuss the company’s recent financial results and long-term strategic growth plans with investors in one-on-one meetings. To schedule a meeting with management, investors are encouraged to contact their Craig-Hallum representative, make a request through Craig Hallum’s on-line meeting platform on the conference’s website, or contact Peter Seltzberg, Investor Relations for Famous Dave’s of America.

About Famous Dave’s

Famous Dave’s develops, owns, operates and franchises barbeque restaurants. Its menu features award-winning barbequed and grilled meats, a selection of salads, sandwiches, side items, and made-from-scratch desserts. As of May 13, 2019, the Company owns 27 locations and franchises an additional 109 restaurants in 33 states, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Canada, and United Arab Emirates.
               
Contact:

At Famous Dave’s of America:
Jeff Crivello, Chief Executive Officer
952-294-1300

At Darrow Associates:
Peter Seltzberg, Investor Relations for DAVE
Managing Director
516-419-9915
[email protected]

