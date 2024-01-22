– Fanatics Casino Debuts with Live Dealer and New Portfolio of Content –

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fanatics Betting and Gaming, a subsidiary of Fanatics Holdings Inc, a global digital sports platform, launched the Fanatics Sportsbook and Casino today in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania. As a standard requirement of launch, the Fanatics Sportsbook and Casino will soft launch for two days under the supervision of the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, but there are no restrictions regarding customer signups or playtime.

Sports fans living in and visiting Pennsylvania will be able to download the Fanatics Sportsbook, which includes Fanatics Casino, on iOS and Android and begin their Fanatics Sportsbook experience. Pennsylvania marks the eleventh state for the Fanatics Sportsbook and the second state for Fanatics Casino.

In August 2023, Fanatics Betting and Gaming began acquiring the U.S. Businesses of PointsBet and planning the migration of PointsBet customers to the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Today in Pennsylvania only, each PointsBet customer’s username, password, account balance, rewards points and responsible gaming settings will be automatically migrated to the Fanatics Sportsbook. The Fanatics Sportsbook is disrupting the sports betting industry by offering the following exciting new features:

FanCash: The Fanatics Sportsbook is an even more rewarding place to play thanks to FanCash. It’s the only sportsbook that gives customers up to 5% of your wager back in FanCash and every dollar of FanCash is a dollar to spend on Bonus Bets or at fanatics.com. Earn 5% FanCash on Same Game Parlay (SGP) bets. Earn 3% FanCash on parlay bets. Earn 1% FanCash on straight bets and odds boosts.

As part of the launch in Pennsylvania, Fanatics Betting and Gaming will debut its new online casino, embedded in the Fanatics Sportsbook app. The newly designed Fanatics Casino will feature a range of classic and popular casino favorites like roulette, slots and blackjack along with offering customers the following exciting new features:

Evolved Live Casino Games: Fanatics Casino has partnered with Evolution to provide customers with world-leading live casino games including Blackjack, Roulette, Craps, Baccarat and Poker variants. In addition, Evolution will provide Fanatics Casino with an exciting lineup of online slots, the award-winning Lightning Roulette, and many more games to come.

Fanatics Betting and Gaming believes that responsible gaming is a core tenet and a part of the organization’s DNA. Online customers will have access to Responsible Gaming tools to manage their time and money alongside a best in class Help Center, chat experience and knowledgeable agents with 24/7 coverage. To download images and videos of the Fanatics Sportsbook, visit the Fanatics Media Center and for more news and information, follow us on the Fanatics Sportsbook social channels on X @FanaticsBook_PB and on Instagram @FanaticsBook_PB .

About Fanatics Betting and Gaming

Launched in 2021, Fanatics Betting and Gaming is the online and retail sports betting subsidiary of Fanatics Holdings Inc., a global digital sports platform. The Fanatics Casino is currently available in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The Fanatics Sportsbook is available online in Colorado, Connecticut, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia and West Virginia. Fanatics Sportsbook has thirteen retail locations including retail sportsbooks outside of Progressive Field and Nationwide Arena and the only sportsbook inside an NFL stadium at FedExField. Fanatics Betting and Gaming is headquartered in New York.

