Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said she doesn’t feel her reputation has been tarnished as she moves forward with her 2020 election interference case against former President Trump after being accused of having an “improper” relationship with the special counsel she hired.
“I don’t feel like my reputation needs to be reclaimed,” Willis told CNN on Saturday after a reporter asked her about it. “I guess my greatest crime is I had a relationship
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Biden campaign rips page from Trump playbook with name-calling strategy - March 23, 2024
- Fani Willis doubles down after Nathan Wade scandal, warns ‘train is coming’ - March 23, 2024
- VP Harris pushes gun control at site of Parkland school shooting as victim’s dad calls it ‘slap in the face’ - March 23, 2024