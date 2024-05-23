A Georgia state Senate investigation committee will hold its fourth hearing Thursday afternoon as part of its probe into alleged misconduct by District Attorney Fani Willis.
The Senate Special Committee on Investigations, chaired by Republican state Sen. Bill Cowsert, will consider sworn testimony from witness Amanda Timpson, who served as Willis’ director of juvenile diversion programs but says she was demoted and eventually fired.
That termination came after she became a whi
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Experts question RFK Jr.’s sudden ‘bizarre’ medical claims that include brain worms, mercury poisoning - May 23, 2024
- Jordanian who tried to breach Marine Corps Base Quantico was in US illegally, sources say - May 23, 2024
- GOP pushes for stripping Columbia’s accreditation status after campus unrest - May 23, 2024