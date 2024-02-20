Embattled Georgia prosecutor Fani Willis spoke at a church service Saturday insinuating she finds solace in Biblical scripture following her contentious testimony during a court hearing last week regarding allegations she had an ‘improper’ affair with a colleague.
Willis, the district attorney for Fulton County who brought a slew of charges against former president Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants related to alleged 2020 election interference, received a “Black History Achievem
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Obama balked at Biden’s assertion that Russia should ‘pay in blood and money’ after 2014 invasion: book - February 20, 2024
- Fox News Politics: Taking the bruises - February 20, 2024
- Fani Willis gets ‘achievement’ award at church, cites ‘weapons’ Bible verses after chaotic court testimony - February 20, 2024