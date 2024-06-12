Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis caught a break this week after a Georgia judge decided that a court order pausing litigation in the electioneering case against former President Trump would not prevent him from letting some parts of the case move forward.
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee on Tuesday said he plans to continue working on some pretrial motions while the Georgia Court of Appeals reviews his decision on the motion to disqualify Wills, Fox 5 reporte
