Embattled Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis called her former lover, special prosecutor Nathan Wade, a “southern gentleman” when she took the stand Thursday in a court hearing.
As Willis took the stand, she appeared to wink at the audience and smirked at the lawyers and spectators in the room.
Willis, who was notably adverse to defense attorney Ashleigh Merchant, said she “had some choice words about some of the things” Merchant and he
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Dem Sen. Bob Casey slammed by GOP for shifting immigration stances: ‘Complicit in the crisis’ - February 16, 2024
- House Democrats unveil immigration, border reform plan after crisis proves to be pivotal election issue - February 16, 2024
- House Republican introduces bill to reimburse Texas the nearly $4 billion it spent to secure border - February 16, 2024