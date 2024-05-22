Fani Willis, the prosecutor in the sweeping Georgia election interference case against former President Donald Trump, said no one is above or “beneath” the law in her victory speech, sharing that she plans on celebrating with vodka.
The Georgia district attorney has been on the receiving end of scrutiny by many Republicans in the state and nationwide for her affair with special prosecutor Nathan Wade, which almost got her removed from the case.
After defeating Democr
