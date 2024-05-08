Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis suggested the state Senate’s investigation into her was “unlawful” and indicated she would not cooperate with a subpoena from them.

“Well, first of all, I don’t even think they have the authority to subpoena me, but they need to learn the law,” Willis said after being asked if she would appear in front of a Georgia Senate committee without being required by a subpoena.

When a reporter pre

[Read Full story at source]