Embattled District Attorney Fani Willis spoke at a Georgia church Thursday, telling a boisterous group of congregants that she is “thriving” despite her critics’ attempts to “humiliate” her.
The Fulton County DA is at the center of the sweeping case against former President Trump and 18 co-defendants for alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Trump was indicted by Willis in August. Earlier this year, co-defendants accused Willis of having an ̶
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Trump has ‘sort of a pretty good idea’ of VP pick, will probably announce during RNC convention - June 13, 2024
- Fani Willis tells church congregation she’s ‘thriving’ despite critics’ attempts to ‘humiliate’ her - June 13, 2024
- Justice Department finds Phoenix Police have used excessive force, discriminated against minorities - June 13, 2024