Fantini Launches CEO Insights

A Series of One-on-One Interviews with the Gaming Industry’s Leaders

Dover, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — At a time of both opportunity and uncertainty, the insights of the gaming industry’s leading CEOs has never been more important to investors and industry stakeholders.

To help investors and stakeholders understand the trends shaping gaming’s future, Fantini Research is launching CEO Insights, a series of one-on-one video interviews.

The series, sponsored by IGT, kicks off Tuesday, October 13 with interviews of Tom Reeg, CEO of Caesars Entertainment, America’s largest casino operator, and Steve Sutherland, CEO of leading games and technology provider Konami Gaming.

Among the topics CEOs will discuss are:

• How the COVID-19 pandemic is changing the gaming industry.

• The outlook and financial implications of sports betting and online gaming as they proliferate throughout the United States.

• Emerging technologies and their implications.

• Their vision for their companies and the overall industry.

“The insights shared by CEOs has never been more important as gaming stands at the confluence of so much change. That is our motivation in bringing together these leaders to help illuminate the understanding of investors and decision makers,” Fantini Research CEO Frank Fantini said.

Two fresh CEO Insights videos will be posted every day through the end of October at ttps://www.fantiniresearch.com/conventions/ceo-insights.html.

Questions about the series can be addressed to Associate Publisher Ashley Diem at [email protected]  or at +1 302 730 3793.

About Fantini Research:

Fantini Research publishes newsletters and provides research services for C-level executives, institutional investors and legal and regulatory professionals in the global gaming industry. The flagship product is the daily Fantini’s Gaming Report, the industry’s standard source of comprehensive and timely news and analysis. Fantini’s Public Policy Review is the legal journal of the gaming industry providing news and analysis of legislative, legal and regulatory developments. It is published every Monday and with real-time bulletins as events happen. Other publications include the monthly Fantini’s National Revenue Report, a monthly compilation and analysis of US gaming revenues and trends; and, in partnership with Eilers & Krejcik Gaming, the EILERS-FANTINI Quarterly Slot Survey, and the EILERS-FANTINI Game Performance Report, which is a monthly report on slot performance; and the Fifth Third-Fantini Distributed Gaming Report. Fantini Research also performs research services for gaming companies and investors.

