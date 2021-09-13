Fantini Research Announces Sponsors for 2022

Breaking News
Dover, DE, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fantini Research is proud to announce Acres Manufacturing as the Global Presenting Sponsor of Fantini’s online and trade show content for the year, starting with Global Gaming Expo (G2E) 2021.

Acres Manufacturing is also the sponsor of Fantini Research’s highly anticipated At-Booth Product Demo Series that will return this year at G2E’s in-person event.

“We are excited to return to a live G2E this year and are especially excited to have legendary gaming innovator John Acres and Acres Manufacturing step up as presenting sponsor for all of our gaming show content throughout 2022,” CEO Frank Fantini said

“We are proud to partner with Fantini Research as the 2022 Global Presenting Sponsor and sponsor of the Fantini At-Booth Product Demos at G2E 2021. Our history of innovation continues at Acres Manufacturing with Foundation – a game changing casino management system that provides real-time data, instant bonusing and a single wallet cashless solution compatible with any slot machine or table game. We look forward to G2E 2021,” Acres Manufacturing CEO John Acres said.

“We also are proud that International Game Technology and Ainsworth Game Technology are returning as major sponsors as well as all of our sponsors whose generosity allows us to present industry-leading content throughout the year,” Fantini said.

IGT is sponsor of the always popular G2E CEO One-on-One video interviews and, throughout the year, the CEO Insights series in which gaming’s top CEOs lend their understanding of trends shaping the future. Current interviews in that series can be viewed at https://www.fantiniresearch.com/conventions/ceo-insights.html.

Ainsworth is the sponsor of all news and exhibitor updates for both Fantini’s G2E 2021 coverage and all trade shows throughout 2022 as the Global Trade Show News sponsor.

Other sponsors:

GAN – Sponsor of Fantini’s Gaming Show: A Virtual Trade Show where companies exhibit their newest products and news throughout the year:  https://www.fantinisgamingshow.com/

Everi – Sponsoring Emerging Insights interviews in which CEOs discuss emerging companies and trends: https://www.fantiniresearch.com/conventions/emerging-insights.html

Gaming Laboratories International (GLI)  – Public Policy Insights sponsor in which regulators and legislators discuss public policies affecting the industry: https://www.fantiniresearch.com/conventions/public-policy-insights.html.

Global Payments Gaming Solutions – Investor Insights in which the best investors in gaming share their best ideas: https://www.fantiniresearch.com/conventions/investor-insights.html.

Advantage Level Sponsors make possible much of the content presented at G2E: Galaxy Gaming, Gaming Arts, Catena Media, Axes Network.

https://www.fantiniresearch.com/conventions/g2e/g2e-2021-sponsors.html

ABOUT FANTINI RESEARCH

Fantini Research publishes newsletters and provides research services for C-level executives, institutional investors and legal and regulatory professionals in the global gaming industry. The flagship product is the daily Fantini’s Gaming Report, the industry’s standard source of comprehensive and timely news and analysis. Fantini’s Public Policy Review is the legal journal of the gaming industry providing news and analysis of legislative, legal and regulatory developments. It is published every Monday and with real-time bulletins as events happen. Other publications include the monthly Fantini’s National Revenue Report, a monthly compilation and analysis of US gaming revenues and trends; and, in partnership with Eilers & Krejcik Gaming, the EILERS-FANTINI Quarterly Slot Survey, and the EILERS-FANTINI Game Performance Report, which is a monthly report on slot performance; and the Fifth Third-Fantini Distributed Gaming Report. Fantini Research also performs research services for gaming companies and investors. Visit the website at www.FantiniResearch.com.

