Fantini Research, GAN Sports Betting Sponsors

Dover, DE, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fantini Research and GAN are launching two special projects to present the US sports betting industry to investors and gaming executives.

In conjunction with the Sports Betting America conference on April 28-30, Fantini and GAN will:

• Conduct Sports Betting Executive One-On-One Video Interview Series in which top executives share their plans and insights.

• Publish Who’s Who in US Sports Betting, the industry’s most complete guide to the companies and trends in this dynamic industry.

“The insights that executives share in our One-On-One series will be highly valuable to investors and all players in the industry. They will be can’t miss viewing,” Fantini Research CEO Frank Fantini said.

“GAN has delivered our Platform for enabling Internet sports betting, as well as casino gaming, since 2013 and launched our first client’s sports betting service on September 1, 2018. Since then, we’ve learned more than any other B2B provider on the nature and true profit potential for sports betting online in America. In partnership with Fantini, we invite casino operators of all sizes to reach out and learn more about how GAN specialists can prepare you for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to capture your fair share of the Internet sports betting and casino gaming opportunity as regulation comes to your State, or launch our unique social casino ‘Simulated Gaming’ to prepare well in advance,” GAN CEO Dermot Smurfit said.

Who’s Who will be a guide that everyone in the industry can use throughout the year, and will be updated regularly at www.fantiniresearch.com .

Companies that want to make sure they are included in Who’s Who In US Sports Betting should contact Dylan Kaplan at [email protected] by March 31.

Companies interested in benefitting by advertising in this unique publication should contact Alex Capitle at [email protected] by April 10.

About Fantini Research: Fantini Research publishes newsletters and provides research services for C-level executives, institutional investors and legal and regulatory professionals in the global gaming industry. The flagship product is the daily Fantini’s Gaming Report, the industry’s standard source of comprehensive and timely news and analysis. Fantini’s Public Policy Review is the legal journal of the gaming industry providing news and analysis of legislative, legal and regulatory developments. It is published every Monday and with real-time bulletins as events happen. Other publications include the monthly Fantini’s National Revenue Report, a monthly compilation and analysis of US gaming revenues and trends; and, in partnership with Eilers & Krejcik Gaming, the EILERS-FANTINI Quarterly Slot Survey, and the EILERS-FANTINI Game Performance Report, which is a monthly report on slot performance. For additional information, call Associate Publisher Ashley Diem at 302-730-3793 or email [email protected] .

About GAN: The leading technology Platform provider of complete Internet gambling solutions to the US casino Industry has been at the forefront of Internet sports betting since the market commenced in 2018, delivering integrated Sports betting solutions to the largest US Internet sports and casino operators specifically designed to maximize the cross-sell of sports gamblers to casino gaming and enhance overall profitability by delivering proven superior conversion of your marketing dollars into gambling revenue. Only GAN’s technology Platform is proven at ‘Super Bowl’ scale, having successfully delivered sports betting, at extreme scale, to the largest operator of Internet sports betting in the US, the FanDuel Group. Contact [email protected] to learn more from our specialists on why GAN is the best proven solution for launching your Internet sports gambling business online in the US.

About SBC and BOSA 2020 conference: SBC is the leading events and media company in the international sports betting industry. Its events portfolio includes Betting on Sports America, Betting on Sports Europe, SBC Summit and CasinoBeats Malta. Its news brands include SBC Americas, SBC News, SBC Noticias, CasinoBeats, Payment Expert and Insider Sport.

Betting on Sports America is the world’s largest dedicated sports betting trade show. The 2020 edition will feature more than 200 expert speakers across 9 conference tracks, a 61,000 sq. ft exhibition with leading international suppliers showcasing their innovations, and a program of exclusive networking events for delegates

