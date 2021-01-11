Fantini, Spectrum Launch Public Policy Insights

Dover, DE, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fantini Research and Spectrum Gaming Group have partnered to launch Public Policy Insights ﻿TM, a series of video interviews in which public policy leaders discuss the legislative and regulatory issues facing the gaming industry.

The series coincides with the release of Legislative Outlook 2021, the Fantini Research guide into what gaming industry stakeholders can expect from all 50 state legislatures and Congress this year.

“Perhaps no industry is as affected by legislative and regulatory decisions as gaming. In this series, leading legislators, regulators and gaming industry executives will discuss the key and emerging issues affecting gaming,” said Laura Briggs, director of public policy at Fantini Research.

“A focus on public policy and effective regulation has been a hallmark of Spectrum Gaming Group since our founding nearly 30 years ago. Public Policy Insights will advance our goal of promoting a full understanding and appreciation of the importance of developing sound public policies,” said Spectrum Managing Director Fredric Gushin.

“We are especially pleased to be co-producing this important series with Spectrum Gaming Group, a top consultancy, public policy research firm and thought leader in the gaming industry,’ Fantini Research CEO Frank Fantini said.

Public Policy Insights launches with interviews with Laura Briggs and Spectrum Managing Director Michael Pollock, an award-winning author who has been studying gaming policy for more than four decades.

That will be followed by interviews with Nevada Sen. Keith Pickard, president of the National Council of Legislators from Gaming States, and Richard Kalm, executive director of the Michigan Gaming Control Board.

Public Policy Insights is the latest in the highly successful line of Insights interviews produced by Fantini Research. Others are:

• CEO Insights in which the leaders of the gaming industry’s major companies discuss their outlooks on the future of their companies and the industry.

• Emerging Insights, which highlights CEOs of emerging companies and of companies involved in emerging technologies and emerging trends in the global gaming industry.

Public Policy Insights can be viewed at

CEO Insights and Emerging Insights interviews can be viewed at

Copies of Legislative Outlook 2021 can be obtained by visiting www.FantiniResearch.com or by calling Stephanie Creech at 302-730-3793

About Fantini Research

Fantini Research publishes newsletters and provides research services for C-level executives, institutional investors and legal and regulatory professionals in the global gaming industry. The flagship product is the daily Fantini’s Gaming Report, the industry’s standard source of comprehensive and timely news and analysis. Fantini’s Public Policy Review is the legal journal of the gaming industry providing news and analysis of legislative, legal and regulatory developments. It is published every Monday and with real-time bulletins as events happen. Other publications include the monthly Fantini’s National Revenue Report, a monthly compilation and analysis of US gaming revenues and trends; and, in partnership with Eilers & Krejcik Gaming, the EILERS-FANTINI Quarterly Slot Survey, and the EILERS-FANTINI Game Performance Report, which is a monthly report on slot performance; and the Fifth Third-Fantini Distributed Gaming Report. Fantini Research also performs research services for gaming companies and investors.

About Spectrum Gaming Group:

Spectrum Gaming Group has consulted for gaming operators, regulators, and legislatures in 40 US states and territories and in 48 countries on six continents. Spectrum’s clients include 22 US state and territory governments, six national governments, 22 Native American entities, numerous gaming companies (national and international) of all sizes, suppliers, lotteries, financial institutions, developers, and other gaming-related entities. Spectrum also serves as Executive Director of the National Council of Legislators from Gaming States.

