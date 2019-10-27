The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) beat Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives into third place in Sunday’s regional election in the eastern state of Thuringia, in which the incumbent far-left Linke came first, an exit poll showed.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- France on high alert for revenge attacks following death of Baghdadi - October 27, 2019
- Kurdish YPG: Islamic State spokesman killed in Syria - October 27, 2019
- Far-right AfD deals setback to Merkel’s CDU in German state vote - October 27, 2019