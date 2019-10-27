The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) beat Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives into third place in Sunday’s regional election in the eastern state of Thuringia, in which the incumbent far-left Linke came first, an exit poll showed.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Trump hails death of ‘depraved’ Islamic State leader Baghdadi in U.S. raid - October 27, 2019
- Timeline: Anatomy of a raid – how the United States took out Baghdadi - October 27, 2019
- Far-right AfD hurts Merkel’s CDU in German state vote - October 27, 2019