Far-right seen winning French vote in EU elections, Macron close behind

Marine Le Pen’s far-right Rassemblement National party secured the most votes in France’s election to the European Parliament on Sunday, a result that will greatly strengthen her ability to build a far-right alliance in the European Union.
