Faraday Future to Postpone Investor Day Due to COVID-19

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Faraday Future (“FF”) (NASDAQ: FFIE), a California-based global shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company, announced today that it will postpone its Investor Day initially planned for September 21, 2021. The Investor Day was postponed in light of the evolving COVID-19 situation and stricter protocols required for interstate travel at this time. FF will share further details and key updates soon. FF 91 remains on track in accordance with its production goal, which is within 12 months of the closing of its merger that occurred in late July of this year.

Users can reserve an FF 91 Futurist model now via the FF intelligent APP or FF.com at: https://www.ff.com/us/reserve.

Download the new FF intelligent APP at: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/id1454187098 or https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.faradayfuture.online.

ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE

Established in May 2014, FF is a global shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company, headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Since its inception, FF has implemented numerous innovations relating to its products, technology, business model, profit model, user ecosystem, and governance structure. On July 22, 2021, FF was listed on NASDAQ with the new company name “Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.” and the ticker symbols “FFIE” for its Class A common stock and “FFIEW” for its warrants. FF aims to perpetually improve the way people move by creating a forward-thinking mobility ecosystem that integrates clean energy, AI, the Internet and new usership models. With the ultimate intelligent tech luxury brand positioning, FF’s first flagship product FF 91 Futurist is equipped with unbeatable product power. It is not just a high-performance EV, an all-ability car, and an ultimate robotic vehicle, but also the third internet living space.

