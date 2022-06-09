Fareportal Announces the Launch of Travel Rewards Program ClubMiles

Breaking News
Enhanced Travel Rewards Program Brings First-time Cross Brand Accrual and Redemption Feature

New York, NY, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Research and insights from evolved customers’ needs during the period of the pandemic and subsequent travel recovery have culminated in the launch of an enhanced travel rewards program for online travel agencies CheapOair and OneTravel, New York City-based Fareportal, the travel technology company behind the brands, announced today.

ClubMiles maintains the features and benefits available today with the successful CheapOair and One Travel Rewards programs already in place but adds some exciting and consumer-friendly new features. Among these is the introduction of Instant Redemption. ClubMiles members can view their points balance and redeem instantly, right from the purchase path. In addition, ClubMiles members can accrue and redeem their points on either CheapOair, or OneTravel, all within a single ClubMiles account.

Nipun Joshi, Senior Director of Product, Digital and Loyalty at Fareportal comments, “With the launch of the ClubMiles program, the same membership becomes more valuable to our customers. A single, consolidated program will enable us to be even more customer-centric, by continuing to create consistent, delightful travel and loyalty products across multiple ClubMiles member brands for customers to enjoy while maintaining their brand preference. ClubMiles will also provide our partners with the opportunity to better serve our common customers.”

Werner Georg Kunz-Cho, CEO of Fareportal, continues, “Fareportal is proud to operate our online travel brands, CheapOair and OneTravel.  The launch of ClubMiles allows customers to effortlessly support rewards earning and redemption across brands, allowing them to focus on creating the best travel itinerary, regardless of platform.”

Rewards program membership within the travel industry continues to grow as consumers seek to maximize the value of their travel dollars. Activity is heightened as airline passenger travel in US airports as reported by the TSA is now hitting 88% of pre-pandemic levels.

 

 

# # #

 

 

 

About Fareportal   

Fareportal is a travel technology company powering a next generation travel concierge service. Utilizing its innovative technology and company-owned and operated global contact centers, Fareportal has built strong industry partnerships providing customers access to over 500 airlines, a million lodgings, and hundreds of car rental companies around the globe. With a portfolio of consumer travel brands including CheapOair and One Travel, Fareportal enables consumers to book online, on mobile apps for iOS and Android, by phone, or live chat. Fareportal provides its airline partners with access to a broad customer base that books high-yielding international and domestic flight, hotel, and other travel and add-on ancillaries.  

