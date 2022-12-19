Advisory Board Member Among Those Honored at December 14 Gala

New York, NY, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Respected travel industry publication Travel Weekly has announced the winners of their 2022 Lifetime Achievement Awards. Among this year’s four honorees is Fareportal Advisory Board member and retired President and CEO of ARC, Mike Premo. Quoting Travel Weekly, “The award pays tribute to individuals whose efforts have led to extraordinary results within an organization and who have also made significant contributions to the industry as a whole.”

“Mike Premo’s participation on our Advisory Board is an ongoing benefit as we continue to develop and implement our strategic vision for Fareportal and its brands CheapOair and OneTravel. His advice and counsel are a valuable asset to the organization. We are gratified to see an industry executive of his caliber receive this well-deserved recognition from our colleagues in travel,” said Sam S. Jain, Fareportal Founder and Executive Chairman.

Last month Fareportal announced the receipt of Gold and Silver awards in the 2022 Travel Weekly Magellan Awards for advances in chatbot and the launch of a new fintech product. Last week’s Lifetime Achievement and Reader’s Choice Awards announcements completes the 2022 award cycle for the publication. A complete list of winners is available here. here.

About Fareportal

Fareportal is a travel technology company powering a next generation travel concierge service. Utilizing its innovative technology and company-owned and operated global contact centers, Fareportal has built strong industry partnerships providing customers access to over 500 airlines, a million lodgings, and hundreds of car rental companies around the globe. With a portfolio of consumer travel brands including CheapOair and One Travel, Fareportal enables consumers to book online, on mobile apps for iOS and Android, by phone, or live chat. Fareportal provides its airline partners with access to a broad customer base that books high-yielding international and domestic flight, hotel, and other travel and add-on ancillaries.

