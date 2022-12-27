New York, NY, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Economic uncertainty exists today, and stocks have been volatile over recent months. This has put pressure on charitable organizations to obtain the donations required to continue to serve those in need. According to an October article published in The Chronicle of Philanthropy, “The number of donors to organizations fell by 7 percent in the first half of 2022 compared with the first half of 2021.”

Despite the times, Fareportal, the Manhattan-based travel technology company that operates leading online travel agencies CheapOair and OneTravel, has continued to support a broad array of local and global organizations in 2022. Among these are Tourism Cares; Covenant House; The Ali Forney Center; UNICEF; UN World Food Programme; Mayor’s Fund to Advance NYC; Food Bank for NYC; Berkshire South Regional Community Center; CT Brain Tumor Alliance; Amigos de los Animales Puerto Rico; Helping Hands Rescue Mission; YICG; Girls Who Code and Digital Undivided.

“Fareportal and its Founder and Executive Chairman, Sam S. Jain, have always placed great importance on giving back to the community,” says Werner Kunz-Cho, CEO of Fareportal. He continues, “We are talking about charitable giving in the hope that it serves as a reminder to corporations and individuals of the importance of continuing to support worthy organizations, even in challenging times.”

