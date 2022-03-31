Fareportal Expands Portfolio with Stake in Search Tech Company Search Machines

Breaking News
New York, NY, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The family of companies that includes Fareportal, the travel technology innovator behind leading online travel agencies CheapOair and OneTravel, has further strengthened its presence in digital technology, through an investment in UK-based Search Machines.

Search Machines is a global search technology company that applies state-of-the-art data science and technology to search engine user acquisition and pricing.  Since its inception in 2019, Search Machines has successfully deployed their proprietary ATLAS platform and helped many large enterprises to optimize and customize their search user acquisition.  Search Machines’ propriety technology uses natural language processing (NLP) with AI tech to understand the intent of users and match demand and supply.  This gives each user the best experience leading to increased conversion rates and decreased cost of acquisitions.  Using ATLAS, advertisers can optimize their user acquisition for return on investment, maximizing the impact of every dollar spent in travel, insurance, retail, and other verticals.

Sam. S. Jain, Fareportal Founder and Executive Chairman commented, “Fareportal has collaborated for many years with Search Machines founders Richard Jackson and Shlomi Beer.  In that time, we have observed the rigorous attention to detail and innovative technology that makes ATLAS an essential tool for search optimization, applicable to every industry, but particularly in the travel industry.  Fareportal is a leader in travel technology, so this investment in Search Machines as part of Fareportal’s family of companies is a logical decision.”

Richard Jackson, Founder & CEO of Search Machines said, “This is a watershed moment for Search Machines as it goes into a faster growth mode. This new investment enables Search Machines to level the playing field in the age of post-COVID by enabling large retailers, online insurers, online travel agents, and other online digital organizations with the best technology to improve their metrics on customer user acquisition in search channels, which is critical to win in today’s challenging market.”

“We are on a mission to equip enterprises with the technology platform they need to orchestrate successfully their user acquisition process and maximize the use of internal data, providing management and marketing teams with the visibility and control they need,” commented Shlomi Beer, Search Machines Founder and CTO.

The decision to invest in Search Machines is supported by an expanding global marketplace.  Worldwide investment in digital advertising has now reached 51% of overall advertising spending, and experts forecast continued growth.

“In an increasingly competitive environment, Search Engine Marketing (SEM) performance must optimize using personalization from intent, through the entire consumer journey.  With ATLAS, Search Machines is well placed to provide this much-needed experience,” stated Glenn Cusano, Fareportal Co-CEO and CFO.        

About CheapOair
CheapOair is an online travel agency that specializes in providing cheap flights and great last-minute flight deals for travelers worldwide. Consumers can book online, on mobile apps for iOS and Android, by phone, or live chat. Part of Fareportal’s family of travel brands, CheapOair bridges the gap between an online travel agency and a traditional agency with travel agents available worldwide to help find great deals on flights to global destinations on over 600 airlines, a million lodgings, and 100s of car rental companies. Follow CheapOair on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for travel inspiration and helpful travel tips.  

About Fareportal
Fareportal is a travel technology company powering a next generation travel concierge service. Utilizing its innovative technology and company-owned and operated global contact centers, Fareportal has built strong industry partnerships providing customers access to over 600 airlines, a million lodgings, and hundreds of car rental companies around the globe. With a portfolio of consumer travel brands including CheapOair and One Travel, Fareportal enables consumers to book online, on mobile apps for iOS and Android, by phone, or live chat. Fareportal provides its airline partners with access to a broad customer base that books high-yielding international and domestic flight, hotel, and other travel and add-on ancillaries.  

About Search Machines
Search Machines (a trade name of Jackson-Beer Limited) is a UK-based technology company founded with the mission to help businesses solve search user acquisition using software and technology. Search Machines intent and bidding technology helps maximize ROIs for advertisers in different languages, geos, and verticals. Over the last two years Search Machines product ATLAS – a cutting-edge marketing technology platform – has improved performance to many clients of all sizes, managing spends collectively of more than $150M. Search Machines was founded by Richard Jackson (CEO) and Shlomi Beer (CTO) with teams in UK and Israel comprising PHDs in computer science, economics, linguists, developers, and experts in search marketing. To learn more visit: www.search-machines.com.

CONTACT: Kathi Moore
Fareportal
949.294.6526
kathi.moore@fareportal.com

