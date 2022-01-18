Farm Credit Announces Succession Planning Webinar

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 32 mins ago

Local agricultural lender, MidAtlantic Farm Credit, announces a free webinar on January 31 with AgChoice Farm Credit and Pennsylvania Farm Link to help farmers with successful transition planning.

Westminster, MD, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MidAtlantic Farm Credit recently announced they will be hosting a free Succession Planning Webinar with AgChoice Farm Credit and Pennsylvania Farm Link on January 31. Brenda O’Brien of NY FarmNet will be presenting the best practices to implement and pitfalls to avoid during farm succession planning.

“Understanding the importance of transition planning is the first step in the process,” says Tom Truitt, CEO at MidAtlantic Farm Credit. “By the time most farmers realize they need a plan for transitioning or exiting their business, it’s simply too late. This webinar will provide the fundamentals of a successful transition to get you started in the process.”

Participants can plan to learn the following during the one-hour webinar:

  • Key elements needed for a successful and sound farm transition
  • Pitfalls to avoid in the farm transition planning process
  • Examples of farm family transitions

Attendees can sign up for the webinar online at mafc.com/webinar. Once registered, participants will receive all of the materials via email and can join live or watch the replay when convenient. If you have any questions you’d like our presenter to answer during the meeting, please email them to webinar@mafc.com.

About MidAtlantic Farm Credit

MidAtlantic Farm Credit is an agricultural lending cooperative owned by its member‐borrowers.  It provides farm loans for land, equipment, livestock and production; crop insurance; and rural home mortgages.  The co-op has over 12,500 members and over $3 billion in loans outstanding.  MidAtlantic has branches serving Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.  It is part of the national Farm Credit System, a network of financial cooperatives established in 1916 to provide a dependable source of credit to farmers and rural America.

###

CONTACT: Jenny Kreisher
MidAtlantic Farm Credit
8883393334
news@mafc.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
