Farm Credit Foundation for Agricultural Advancement Announces 2022 Scholarship Program

Applications for the 2022 Farm Credit Foundation for Agricultural Advancement scholarship program will be accepted through January 7, 2022.

Westminster, MD, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Farm Credit Foundation for Agricultural Advancement will be awarding at least $100,000 in scholarships to students who are planning to attend or are currently enrolled as students at a college, university, or technical school, pursuing a career in agriculture. The application will open online on September 24, and the deadline for all applications and supporting materials is January 7, 2022.

“The future of agriculture lies with our youth,” says Charles Wright IV, Chairman of the Farm Credit Foundation for Agricultural Advancement. “We encourage any student who plans to work in the agriculture industry to apply for this scholarship opportunity. You don’t need to be a farmer – this applies to what we like to call the ‘other side of ag’ as well, like being a teacher, veterinarian, loan officer, or engineer.”

The Farm Credit Foundation for Agricultural Advancement’s scholarship program will award at least ten scholarships in 2022, each valued at $10,000. This program is open to high school seniors and students currently enrolled in a two or four year educational program. All applicants must be planning to pursue a career in agriculture, and must reside within MidAtlantic Farm Credit’s five-state territory or Washington D.C.

Applications are being accepted online now through January 7, 2022. For more information, please visit FCFoundationforAg.org or email [email protected] Be sure to follow us on social media with the hashtag #OtherSideOfAg.

About Farm Credit Foundation for Agricultural Advancement

The Farm Credit Foundation for Agricultural Advancement is a $5.7M non-profit foundation formed in 2015, created to help advance the future of agriculture. The Foundation’s scholarship program is open to all students residing in MidAtlantic Farm Credit’s five-state territory who are studying to pursue a career in agriculture and fit the eligibility requirements.

