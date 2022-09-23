Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Farm Credit Foundation for Agricultural Advancement Announces 2023 Scholarship Program

Farm Credit Foundation for Agricultural Advancement Announces 2023 Scholarship Program

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

Applications for the 2023 Farm Credit Foundation for Agricultural Advancement scholarship program will be accepted through January 6, 2023.

Farm Credit Foundation for Agricultural Advancement

Farm Credit Foundation for Agricultural Advancement
Farm Credit Foundation for Agricultural Advancement

Mechanicsburg, PA, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Horizon Farm Credit’s Foundation for Agricultural Advancement will be awarding at least $100,000 in scholarships to students who are planning to attend or are currently enrolled and pursuing a career in agriculture at a college, university, or technical school. The applications are available online only from September 23, 2022 through January 6, 2023.

 

“We encourage any student who plans to work in the agriculture industry to apply for this scholarship,” says Laura Heilinger, Chairperson of the Farm Credit Foundation for Agricultural Advancement. “You do not need to plan on being a farmer to apply – this program also applies to what we like to call the ‘other side of ag’, encompassing teachers, mechanics, veterinarians, loan officers, or engineers.”

 

The Farm Credit Foundation for Agricultural Advancement’s scholarship program will award at least ten scholarships in 2023, each valued at $10,000. There will be two separate applications this year, one for high school seniors and students currently enrolled in a two or four year educational program at a college or university, and another for high school seniors and students currently enrolled in a technical school. 

 

All applicants must be planning to pursue a career in agriculture, and must reside within Horizon Farm Credit’s 100 county territory or Washington D.C.

 

Applications are being accepted online now through January 6, 2023. For more information, please visit FCFoundationforAg.org or email info@FCFoundationforAg.org. Be sure to follow us on social media with the hashtag #OtherSideOfAg.

 

About Farm Credit Foundation for Agricultural Advancement
The Farm Credit Foundation for Agricultural Advancement is a $5.7M non-profit foundation formed in 2015, created to help advance the future of agriculture. The Foundation’s scholarship program is open to all students residing in Horizon Farm Credit’s five-state territory who are studying to pursue a career in agriculture and fit the eligibility requirements.

 

###

Attachment

  • Farm Credit Foundation for Agricultural Advancement 
CONTACT: Jenny Kreisher
Horizon Farm Credit
8883393334
news@horizonfc.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.