Farm Credit Mid-America Kicks Off Discovery Park of America’s Fundraising Campaign for Greenhouse and Education Pavilion with Major Gift

Artist Rendering Farm Credit Mid-America Greenhouse and Education Pavillion will open at Discovery Park of America later in 2022.

Union City, TN, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Union City, Tenn.— Discovery Park of America announced today a new partnership with Farm Credit Mid-America that kicks off a new phase in the museum and heritage park’s dedication to educating children and adults on innovation in agriculture. The Farm Credit Mid-America Education Pavilion will be located between Discovery Park’s vineyard and “AgriCulture: Innovating for Our Survival,” an exhibit that opened in early 2021.

Farm Credit Mid-America is a financial services cooperative that has served the credit needs of farmers and rural residents across Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee for over a century providing loans for real estate, operating, equipment, housing and related services such as crop insurance and vehicle, equipment and building leases.

“One of the most impactful ways our association can help secure the future of rural communities and agriculture is through educational initiatives that deliver value for people,” said Andrew Melton, regional vice president of agricultural lending at Farm Credit Mid-America. “This partnership with Discovery Park of America will provide an interactive educational experience to a variety of visitors—many of whom have no background in agriculture. We’re excited to partner with them in their mission of inspiring children and adults to ‘See Beyond.’”

The public is invited to a ground-breaking ceremony for the greenhouse that will take place on Tues., March 22, 2022 at 11 a.m. during the park’s National Ag Day celebration.

Discovery Park’s education department and others will be utilizing The Farm Credit Mid-America Education Pavilion to spotlight topics relating to the business of agriculture along with growing cycles, garden design, soil health and other topics relating to the basics of plant science. The area will also feature two greenhouses. One greenhouse will provide an opportunity for guests to see members of the Discovery Park grounds team working with plants that will be used to enhance the park’s 40-acres of landscaping. An additional greenhouse will be designated for children and adults for educational-related programs and hands-on experiences.

“The beauty of the grounds was very important to Discovery Park founder Robert Kirkland, and for many years, we talked about all the good things we could do with our own greenhouse,” said John Watkins, the director of grounds for Discovery Park. “Being able to have an entire area dedicated to growing plants and educating our guests on plant science aligns perfectly with our mission.”

Other organizations and individuals are also encouraged to give to support the building of the greenhouses. Large gifts have been made or are committed by leading agri-tech company Green Plains, Inc., Betty and John Tanner, Michelle and Al Creswell and Diana Frankum.

Other organizations and individuals are also encouraged to give a gift to support the building of the greenhouses, and donations may be made in memory or honor of a friend or loved one. Those who give a gift of $100 or will be included on the sponsorship wall as a “Green Thumb” supporter. Those interested in supporting Discovery Park’s greenhouse project can make a gift on Discovery Park’s website or by contacting Mary Nita Bondurant at mbondurant@discoveryparkofamerica.com.

Click Here to Download High-resolution Photo

###

About Discovery Park of America

The mission of Discovery Park of America, a premier world-class museum and 50-acre heritage park located in Union City, Tennessee, is to inspire children and adults to see beyond. Included is a 100,000-square-foot museum featuring 9 interactive exhibit galleries with additional space for temporary exhibits from around the world and a 50-acre heritage park. Discovery Park of America is a 501(c)(3) public charity funded by generous individuals, corporations and foundations including its principal funder, the Robert E. and Jenny D. Kirkland Foundation. For more information, visit DiscoveryParkofAmerica.com, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Attachment

Artist Rendering

CONTACT: Clare Saum Discovery Park of America 7313354242 csaum@discoveryparkofamerica.com