Farm Journal Announces Town Hall With Secretary of Agriculture

LENEXA, Kan., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack will join Clinton Griffiths, host of AgDay TV and editor of Farm Journal magazine, for a town-hall-style conversation around the most critical topics in agriculture during Farm Journal’s next Farm Country Update. The free webinar, titled “American Ag Policy: A Conversation with the Secretary of Agriculture,” is set for Thursday, September 2, 2021, at 2 p.m. CDT.

The virtual event will focus on topics important to farmers and all the agriculture industry including policy priorities, COVID assistance, trade, climate, market transparency and goals for the upcoming year. Audience participants will be able to submit questions during the event.

“There are so many reasons to be encouraged about agriculture in 2021,” said Griffiths. “This is an opportunity to hear from Secretary Vilsack himself on the future of the industry, the challenges ahead and the policies he expects to shape our conversations over the next several years.”

Register now for this free online event at www.farmjournal.com/farm-country-updates/. All registered attendees will receive on-demand access to the session when available.

