Farmasi Sells Record Breaking $3 Million of Limited Edition Lipstick in 2 Hours

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 4 mins ago

MIAMI, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Farmasi, one of the fastest growing direct selling beauty companies, hit a new sales record selling $3 million of the limited edition VFX PRO Camera Ready Matte Liquid Lipstick in under 2 hours. Initially, the launch sold out in 50 minutes and due to this high demand, the brand was able to produce and ship additional products in a matter of days as Farmasi is in an advantaged position, owning the largest cosmetics manufacturing facility in Europe. The second shipment of this coveted lipstick sold out just as quickly making this the fastest selling launch in Farmasi history.

Farmasi entered the North America market 2 years ago and has been focused on delivering a strong portfolio of premium, on trend affordable product innovation across skincare, cosmetics and personal care. The exciting limited release of VFX PRO Camera Ready Matte Liquid Lipstick is just one of many innovative new Farmasi products coming in 2021. Future introductions are expected to surpass this launch and break additional records.

“The response to VFX PRO Camera Ready Matte Liquid Lipstick has been outstanding,” shared Sinan Tuna, Chief Executive Officer of Farmasi North America. “Matte lip is a massive trend and we are thrilled to offer our Beauty Influencers and their customers a product that delivers on the results that they love. We look forward to continuing delivering a strong product pipeline.”

Farmasi prides itself on a collaborative relationship with the 500,000 Beauty Influencers who sell the brand every day. The VFX PRO Camera Ready Matte Liquid Matte with its vibrant shade range, was a direct product idea and request from Beauty Influencers. After listening to this feedback, the Farmasi team quickly formulated and delivered the 8 shade collection delivering bold long-lasting color with a smooth matte finish. Formulated with photo filter technology, the product benefits include:

  • Long wearing formula
  • High pigmentation
  • Smooth and weightless feel
  • Full coverage
  • Matte finish

Female entrepreneurship is at the heart of the Farmasi brand and purchasing through a Beauty Influencer is supporting women in creating their own businesses and making the world a more beautiful place. Visit Farmasius.com to purchase or connect to a Beauty Influencer.

About Farmasi

Farmasi is a leading global beauty and wellness direct selling company founded in Istanbul over 70 years ago. Farmasi brings trusted products to millions of consumers around the world with presence in 26 countries and operates with approximately 4 million Beauty Influencers and 1,500 employees. Farmasi is one of the fastest growing direct sales companies in the world and has been named the fastest growing direct selling brand in Europe.

Contact: [email protected]

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: 
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d641fd7d-0c23-4850-bbf5-ca78ff558d38
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/06f8336d-6b16-48b0-a7df-527e05af9162

