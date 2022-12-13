NORTHLAKE, Texas, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ: FARM) (the “Company”), today announced its attendance at The Roth 11th Annual Deer Valley Conference on December 15th and 16th, 2022. The Company will be hosting one-on-one and group meetings.

In conjunction with the conference, the Company will post an updated investor presentation on the morning of December 15th, which will be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website.

About Farmer Bros. Co.

Founded in 1912, Farmer Bros. Co. is a leading coffee roaster, wholesaler, equipment servicer and distributor of coffee, tea and other allied products. The Company’s product lines include organic, Direct Trade and sustainably-produced coffee. With a robust line of coffee, hot and iced teas, cappuccino mixes, spices, and baking/biscuit mixes, the Company delivers extensive beverage planning services and culinary products to its U.S. based customers. The Company serves a wide variety of customers, from small independent restaurants and foodservice operators to large institutional buyers like restaurant, department and convenience store chains, hotels, casinos, healthcare facilities, and gourmet coffee houses, as well as grocery chains with private brand coffee and consumer branded coffee and tea products, and foodservice distributors.

Headquartered in Northlake, Texas, Farmer Bros. Co. generated net sales of $469.2 million in fiscal 2022 and has approximately 1,068 employees nationwide. The Company’s primary brands include Farmer Brothers®, Artisan Collection by Farmer Brothers™, Superior®, Metropolitan™, China Mist® and Boyds®.

