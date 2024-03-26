NORTHLAKE, Texas, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Farmer Brothers (NASDAQ: FARM) a leading roaster, wholesaler, and distributor of coffee, tea and allied products, announced today it has entered into a 54-month lease agreement on a new headquarters in Fort Worth, Texas.

The approximately 25,000-square-foot space, located at 14501 N. Freeway, Fort Worth, Texas 76177, will be home to the company’s executive team and approximately 125 to 150 members of its support staff.

“As we continue to focus on direct store delivery (DSD) and right size our organization, we wanted to find a location that would more efficiently meet our current business needs, while still giving us the opportunity to grow. We feel fortunate to have found a location in close proximity to our previous headquarters which checked all the boxes,” said President and Chief Executive Officer John Moore.

Farmer Brothers sold its previous 540,000-square-foot Northlake, Texas headquarters, roasting and distribution facility to TreeHouse Foods in June 2023. The company has since transitioned and centralized its roasting operations to its Portland, Oregon facility and anticipates moving into its new headquarters by the end of its fiscal 2024 year.

About Farmer Brothers

Founded in 1912, Farmer Brothers is a national coffee roaster, wholesaler, equipment servicer and distributor of coffee, tea and culinary products. The company’s product lines include organic, Direct Trade and sustainably produced coffee, as well as tea, cappuccino mixes, spices and baking/biscuit mixes.

Farmer Brothers delivers extensive beverage planning services and culinary products to a wide variety of U.S.-based customers, ranging from small independent restaurants and foodservice operators to large institutional buyers, such as restaurant, department and convenience store chains, hotels, casinos, healthcare facilities and gourmet coffee houses, as well as grocery chains with private brand coffee and consumer branded coffee and tea products and foodservice distributors. The company’s primary brands include Farmer Brothers, Boyd’s, Cain’s, China Mist and West Coast Coffee.

