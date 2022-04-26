Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. Reports Earnings of $2,050,802 or $0.68 per Share for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

Breaking News
HAMPSTEAD, Md., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company”), the parent of Farmers and Merchants Bank (the “Bank”), announced that net income for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was $2,050,802, or $0.68 per common share (basic and diluted), compared to $2,029,575, or $0.67 per common share, for the same period in 2021. The Company’s return on average equity during the three months ended March 31, 2022 was 14.55% compared to 15.37% for the same period in 2021. The Company’s return on average assets during the three months ended March 31, 2022 was 1.15% compared to 1.19% for the same period in 2021. Income from Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans added approximately $105,000 to net income for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to $369,000 for the same period in 2021. As of March 31, 2022, $91,000 of deferred PPP fees, net of income taxes, have not been recognized. 

Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was $390,634 higher than for the same period in 2021 due to a $19.3 million increase in average interest earning assets to $674.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 as compared to $655.4 million for the same period in 2021, and an increase in the taxable equivalent net yield on interest earning assets to 3.56% for the three months ended March 31, 2022 from 3.43% for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The taxable equivalent yield on total average interest-earning assets decreased 5 basis points to 3.87% for the three months ended March 31, 2022 from 3.92% for the same period in 2021. This decrease was offset by a 23 basis point decrease in the cost of deposits and borrowings to 0.40% for the three months ended March 31, 2022 from 0.63% for the same period in 2021. There was no provision for loan losses for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to $120,000 for the same period in 2021.

Noninterest income decreased by $61,138 for the three months ended March 31, 2022 when compared to the same period in 2021 primarily as a result of a $133,579 decrease in mortgage banking revenue reflecting a decline in refinancings due to rising interest rates, offset by a $93,600 increase in the gain on sale of SBA loans. Noninterest expense was $404,474 higher in the three months ended March 31, 2022 when compared to the same period in 2021 due primarily to $152,961 increase in salaries and benefits and a $255,366 increase in other expenses. The increase in salaries and benefits was due to normal annual salary increases as well as the hiring of several new employees. The increase in other expenses was due primarily to third party fees related to the hiring of new employees. Income taxes increased by $23,880 during the three months ended March 31, 2022 when compared to the same period in 2021 due to higher income before taxes. The effective tax rate increased to 22.9% during the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to 22.4% during the same period last year.

Total assets increased slightly to $718 million at March 31, 2022 from $717 million at December 31, 2021. Loans increased to $484 million at March 31, 2022 from $482 million at December 31, 2021 despite a $5 million decrease in PPP loans. Investments in debt securities decreased to $167 million at March 31, 2022 from $171 million at December 31, 2021. Deposits increased to $634 million at March 31, 2022 from $626 million at December 31, 2021. The book value of the Company’s common stock decreased to $17.19 per share at March 31, 2022, compared to $18.64 per share at December 31, 2021, despite the Company’s strong earnings due to the decline in the market value of the Company’s available for sale (“AFS”) investment portfolio as a result of the significant rise in interest rates over the last three months. Changes in the market value of the AFS investment portfolio, net of income taxes, are reflected in the Company’s equity, but are not included in the income statement. Because the Company has the intent and ability to hold the investments to maturity, no actual losses are anticipated and the declines in market value are considered temporary. There is no impact on regulatory capital since the Bank elected many years ago to not include in the calculation of regulatory capital changes in the market value of the AFS investment portfolio regardless of whether they are positive or negative.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company provided relief to borrowers, as needed, including temporary deferral of payments. At the start of the pandemic in 2020, the Company modified loans totaling $109.2 million, or 30% of its loan portfolio. At March 31, 2022, modified loans totaled $4.3 million, or 1% of the loan portfolio. In addition, the Company has originated $60 million of PPP loans to customers. $56 million of PPP loans have been forgiven as of March 31, 2022. The Company expects that the majority of the remaining $4 million will be forgiven in 2022.

James R. Bosley, Jr., President and CEO, commented “Fiscal 2022 is off to a great start with the best first quarter earnings in the Company’s history and a strong return on equity. In addition, the loan portfolio had net growth for the first time since 2020 and continues to perform very well.”

About the Company

The Company is a financial holding company and the parent of the Bank. The Bank was chartered in Maryland in 1919 and has over 100 years of service to the community. The Bank serves the deposit and financing needs of both consumers and businesses in Carroll and Baltimore Counties along the Route 30, Route 795, Route 140, and Route 26 corridors. The main office is located in Upperco, Maryland, with seven additional branches in Owings Mills, Hampstead, Greenmount, Reisterstown, Westminster, and Eldersburg. Certain broker-dealers make a market in the common stock of Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc., and trades are reported through the OTC Markets Group’s Pink Market under the symbol “FMFG”.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements (as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. These statements are evidenced by terms such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “should,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” and similar expressions. Although these statements reflect management’s good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true. These projections involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, see the section of the periodic reports filed by Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission entitled “Risk Factors”.


Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)

  March 31, December 31,
    2022     2021  
     
Assets  
     
Cash and due from banks $ 26,506,362   $ 25,258,932  
Federal funds sold and other interest-bearing deposits   632,831     1,203,174  
Cash and cash equivalents   27,139,193     26,462,106  
Certificates of deposit in other banks   350,000     350,000  
Securities available for sale, at fair value   145,716,434     149,237,916  
Securities held to maturity, at cost   21,343,559     21,851,975  
Equity security, at fair value   518,092     543,605  
Restricted stock, at cost   695,000     675,400  
Mortgage loans held for sale   285,000     126,500  
Loans, less allowance for loan losses of $3,654,318 and $3,650,268   483,908,857     482,011,334  
Premises and equipment, net   6,268,709     6,259,421  
Accrued interest receivable   1,562,014     1,609,063  
Deferred income taxes, net   4,632,138     2,177,450  
Other real estate owned, net   1,242,365     1,242,365  
Bank owned life insurance   11,609,153     11,556,163  
Goodwill and other intangibles, net   7,048,998     7,051,080  
Other assets   5,604,129     5,522,877  
  $ 717,923,641   $ 716,677,255  
     
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
     
Deposits    
Noninterest-bearing $ 132,629,508   $ 124,175,615  
Interest-bearing   501,151,145     502,239,055  
Total deposits   633,780,653     626,414,670  
Securities sold under repurchase agreements   4,083,707     5,414,026  
Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta advances   5,000,000     5,000,000  
Long-term debt, net of issuance costs   16,553,090     16,978,905  
Accrued interest payable   276,573     295,910  
Other liabilities   6,023,131     5,952,286  
    665,717,154     660,055,797  
Stockholders’ equity    
Common stock, par value $.01 per share,    
authorized 5,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding    
3,037,137 shares in 2021 and 2020   30,372     30,372  
Additional paid-in capital   28,857,422     28,857,422  
Retained earnings   31,179,402     29,128,600  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (7,860,709 )   (1,394,936 )
    52,206,487     56,621,458  
  $ 717,923,641   $ 716,677,255  
 


Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended March 31,
    2022     2021  
     
Interest income    
Loans, including fees $ 5,683,362   $ 5,984,657  
Investment securities – taxable   644,461     211,224  
Investment securities – tax exempt   149,487     160,574  
Federal funds sold and other interest earning assets   12,415     14,137  
Total interest income   6,489,725     6,370,592  
     
Interest expense    
Deposits   338,560     595,520  
Securities sold under repurchase agreements   3,251     13,511  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings   183,825     188,106  
Total interest expense   525,636     797,137  
Net interest income   5,964,089     5,573,455  
     
Provision for loan losses       120,000  
     
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   5,964,089     5,453,455  
     
Noninterest income    
Service charges on deposit accounts   181,466     159,191  
Mortgage banking income   122,688     256,267  
Bank owned life insurance income   52,990     70,119  
Fair value adjustment of equity security   (26,817 )   (8,669 )
Gain on premium call of debt security       8,569  
Gain on sale of SBA loans   93,600      
Other fees and commissions   71,880     71,468  
Total noninterest income   495,807     556,945  
     
Noninterest expense    
Salaries   1,740,395     1,626,338  
Employee benefits   511,792     472,888  
Occupancy   228,427     250,212  
Furniture and equipment   214,615     196,683  
Other   1,104,369     849,003  
Total noninterest expense   3,799,598     3,395,124  
     
Income before income taxes   2,660,298     2,615,276  
Income taxes   609,496     585,701  
Net income $ 2,050,802   $ 2,029,575  
     
Earnings per share – basic and diluted $ 0.68   $ 0.67  
     

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Contact:
Mr. James R. Bosley, Jr.
President
(410) 374-1510, ext.104

 

