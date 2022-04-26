Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. Reports Earnings of $2,050,802 or $0.68 per Share for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

HAMPSTEAD, Md., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company”), the parent of Farmers and Merchants Bank (the “Bank”), announced that net income for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was $2,050,802, or $0.68 per common share (basic and diluted), compared to $2,029,575, or $0.67 per common share, for the same period in 2021. The Company’s return on average equity during the three months ended March 31, 2022 was 14.55% compared to 15.37% for the same period in 2021. The Company’s return on average assets during the three months ended March 31, 2022 was 1.15% compared to 1.19% for the same period in 2021. Income from Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans added approximately $105,000 to net income for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to $369,000 for the same period in 2021. As of March 31, 2022, $91,000 of deferred PPP fees, net of income taxes, have not been recognized.

Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was $390,634 higher than for the same period in 2021 due to a $19.3 million increase in average interest earning assets to $674.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 as compared to $655.4 million for the same period in 2021, and an increase in the taxable equivalent net yield on interest earning assets to 3.56% for the three months ended March 31, 2022 from 3.43% for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The taxable equivalent yield on total average interest-earning assets decreased 5 basis points to 3.87% for the three months ended March 31, 2022 from 3.92% for the same period in 2021. This decrease was offset by a 23 basis point decrease in the cost of deposits and borrowings to 0.40% for the three months ended March 31, 2022 from 0.63% for the same period in 2021. There was no provision for loan losses for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to $120,000 for the same period in 2021.

Noninterest income decreased by $61,138 for the three months ended March 31, 2022 when compared to the same period in 2021 primarily as a result of a $133,579 decrease in mortgage banking revenue reflecting a decline in refinancings due to rising interest rates, offset by a $93,600 increase in the gain on sale of SBA loans. Noninterest expense was $404,474 higher in the three months ended March 31, 2022 when compared to the same period in 2021 due primarily to $152,961 increase in salaries and benefits and a $255,366 increase in other expenses. The increase in salaries and benefits was due to normal annual salary increases as well as the hiring of several new employees. The increase in other expenses was due primarily to third party fees related to the hiring of new employees. Income taxes increased by $23,880 during the three months ended March 31, 2022 when compared to the same period in 2021 due to higher income before taxes. The effective tax rate increased to 22.9% during the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to 22.4% during the same period last year.

Total assets increased slightly to $718 million at March 31, 2022 from $717 million at December 31, 2021. Loans increased to $484 million at March 31, 2022 from $482 million at December 31, 2021 despite a $5 million decrease in PPP loans. Investments in debt securities decreased to $167 million at March 31, 2022 from $171 million at December 31, 2021. Deposits increased to $634 million at March 31, 2022 from $626 million at December 31, 2021. The book value of the Company’s common stock decreased to $17.19 per share at March 31, 2022, compared to $18.64 per share at December 31, 2021, despite the Company’s strong earnings due to the decline in the market value of the Company’s available for sale (“AFS”) investment portfolio as a result of the significant rise in interest rates over the last three months. Changes in the market value of the AFS investment portfolio, net of income taxes, are reflected in the Company’s equity, but are not included in the income statement. Because the Company has the intent and ability to hold the investments to maturity, no actual losses are anticipated and the declines in market value are considered temporary. There is no impact on regulatory capital since the Bank elected many years ago to not include in the calculation of regulatory capital changes in the market value of the AFS investment portfolio regardless of whether they are positive or negative.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company provided relief to borrowers, as needed, including temporary deferral of payments. At the start of the pandemic in 2020, the Company modified loans totaling $109.2 million, or 30% of its loan portfolio. At March 31, 2022, modified loans totaled $4.3 million, or 1% of the loan portfolio. In addition, the Company has originated $60 million of PPP loans to customers. $56 million of PPP loans have been forgiven as of March 31, 2022. The Company expects that the majority of the remaining $4 million will be forgiven in 2022.

James R. Bosley, Jr., President and CEO, commented “Fiscal 2022 is off to a great start with the best first quarter earnings in the Company’s history and a strong return on equity. In addition, the loan portfolio had net growth for the first time since 2020 and continues to perform very well.”

About the Company

The Company is a financial holding company and the parent of the Bank. The Bank was chartered in Maryland in 1919 and has over 100 years of service to the community. The Bank serves the deposit and financing needs of both consumers and businesses in Carroll and Baltimore Counties along the Route 30, Route 795, Route 140, and Route 26 corridors. The main office is located in Upperco, Maryland, with seven additional branches in Owings Mills, Hampstead, Greenmount, Reisterstown, Westminster, and Eldersburg. Certain broker-dealers make a market in the common stock of Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc., and trades are reported through the OTC Markets Group’s Pink Market under the symbol “FMFG”.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements (as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. These statements are evidenced by terms such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “should,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” and similar expressions. Although these statements reflect management’s good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true. These projections involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, see the section of the periodic reports filed by Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission entitled “Risk Factors”.





Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 26,506,362 $ 25,258,932 Federal funds sold and other interest-bearing deposits 632,831 1,203,174 Cash and cash equivalents 27,139,193 26,462,106 Certificates of deposit in other banks 350,000 350,000 Securities available for sale, at fair value 145,716,434 149,237,916 Securities held to maturity, at cost 21,343,559 21,851,975 Equity security, at fair value 518,092 543,605 Restricted stock, at cost 695,000 675,400 Mortgage loans held for sale 285,000 126,500 Loans, less allowance for loan losses of $3,654,318 and $3,650,268 483,908,857 482,011,334 Premises and equipment, net 6,268,709 6,259,421 Accrued interest receivable 1,562,014 1,609,063 Deferred income taxes, net 4,632,138 2,177,450 Other real estate owned, net 1,242,365 1,242,365 Bank owned life insurance 11,609,153 11,556,163 Goodwill and other intangibles, net 7,048,998 7,051,080 Other assets 5,604,129 5,522,877 $ 717,923,641 $ 716,677,255 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 132,629,508 $ 124,175,615 Interest-bearing 501,151,145 502,239,055 Total deposits 633,780,653 626,414,670 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 4,083,707 5,414,026 Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta advances 5,000,000 5,000,000 Long-term debt, net of issuance costs 16,553,090 16,978,905 Accrued interest payable 276,573 295,910 Other liabilities 6,023,131 5,952,286 665,717,154 660,055,797 Stockholders’ equity Common stock, par value $.01 per share, authorized 5,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 3,037,137 shares in 2021 and 2020 30,372 30,372 Additional paid-in capital 28,857,422 28,857,422 Retained earnings 31,179,402 29,128,600 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,860,709 ) (1,394,936 ) 52,206,487 56,621,458 $ 717,923,641 $ 716,677,255





Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 5,683,362 $ 5,984,657 Investment securities – taxable 644,461 211,224 Investment securities – tax exempt 149,487 160,574 Federal funds sold and other interest earning assets 12,415 14,137 Total interest income 6,489,725 6,370,592 Interest expense Deposits 338,560 595,520 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 3,251 13,511 Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings 183,825 188,106 Total interest expense 525,636 797,137 Net interest income 5,964,089 5,573,455 Provision for loan losses – 120,000 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 5,964,089 5,453,455 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts 181,466 159,191 Mortgage banking income 122,688 256,267 Bank owned life insurance income 52,990 70,119 Fair value adjustment of equity security (26,817 ) (8,669 ) Gain on premium call of debt security – 8,569 Gain on sale of SBA loans 93,600 – Other fees and commissions 71,880 71,468 Total noninterest income 495,807 556,945 Noninterest expense Salaries 1,740,395 1,626,338 Employee benefits 511,792 472,888 Occupancy 228,427 250,212 Furniture and equipment 214,615 196,683 Other 1,104,369 849,003 Total noninterest expense 3,799,598 3,395,124 Income before income taxes 2,660,298 2,615,276 Income taxes 609,496 585,701 Net income $ 2,050,802 $ 2,029,575 Earnings per share – basic and diluted $ 0.68 $ 0.67

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Contact:

Mr. James R. Bosley, Jr.

President

(410) 374-1510, ext.104