Farmers: Increase Your Safety Yield During Harvest

Electrical accidents can injure or kill

Remember to look up when working near power lines.

Remember to look up when working near power lines.
photo: Safe Electricity

Springfield, Ill., Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In 2017, farmers ranked eighth in the list of civilian jobs with high fatality rates published by the U.S. Dept. of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics. Unfortunately, farmers, ranchers and other agricultural managers rank right below other hazardous jobs such as logging, roofing, and steel work.

Safe Electricity reminds farmers that along with more obvious farming risks, accidents related to power equipment and electricity are also possible. Although farmers usually have grain bin or large machinery related dangers at top of mind, they should also remember that electrical accidents can injure or kill.

“Harvest season is filled with tight deadlines, long hours and greater work stress; however, take the time to consider electrical safety,” advises Molly Hall, executive director of the Energy Education Council/Safe Electricity program. “Remember to look up. Contact with a power line can be deadly so having a heightened awareness of their location could save your life or the lives of others.”

Take the following steps to decrease the chances of an electrical-related incident:

  • Inspect the height of the farm equipment to determine clearance.
  • Keep equipment at least 10 feet from lines — at all times, in all directions.
  • Always use a spotter when operating large machinery or working with tall loads near power lines. 
  • Use care when raising augers or the bed of grain trucks around power lines.
  • Always lower extensions to the lowest setting when moving loads.
  • Never attempt to move a power line out of the way or raise it for clearance.
  • If a power line is sagging or low, call your local utility right away.
  • If your equipment does hit a power line, do not leave the cab. Immediately call 9-1-1, warn others to stay away, and wait for the utility crew to cut the power.

For more information about electrical safety, visit SafeElectricity.org.

CONTACT: Ann Augspurger
Energy Education Council - Safe Electricity
2176793200
[email protected]
