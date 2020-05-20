Breaking News
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Ranked in Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts List by American Banker Magazine for Fourth Straight Year

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

ARCHBOLD, Ohio, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc., (Nasdaq: FMAO) the holding company of The Farmers & Merchants State Bank, announced for the fourth straight year that it has been named to American Banker magazine’s Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts. The listing is based on a three-year average return on equity (“ROE”) as of 12/31/2019.

“It is an honor to again be named to American Banker’s Top 200 Community Banks list,” said Lars Eller, President and CEO. “We are proud to be listed with such quality banks across the country. Our mission is to nurture lasting relationships with our customers, communities and shareholders. We feel this honor is a reflection of the efforts of our talented team of bankers across our company.”

About Farmer & Merchants State Bank:
Farmers & Merchants State Bank is a $1.6 billion independent community bank that has been serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana for 123 years.  F&M has offices with locations in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Jay and Steuben counties in Indiana and Defiance, Fulton, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Williams and Wood counties in Ohio. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company of the Farmers & Merchants State Bank and is traded under the symbol FMAO.

For additional information, you may contact Amy Cover, Marketing Managing at [email protected].bank

Company Contact: Investor and Media Contact:
Amy Cover
Vice President – Marketing Manager
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.
(419) 445-3501 ext. 15436
[email protected]		 Andrew M. Berger
Managing Director
SM Berger & Company, Inc.
(216) 464-6400
[email protected]
