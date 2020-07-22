Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Reports 2020 Second-Quarter and Year-to-Date Financial Results

Strong Operating Performance Supports Communities, while Driving Loan and Deposit Growth
ARCHBOLD, Ohio, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMAO) today reported financial results for the 2020 second quarter and year-to-date June 30, 2020.
2020 Second Quarter Financial and Operating Highlights Include (on a year-over-year basis unless noted):
- Net income was $4.8 million, and included a $1.4 million increase in the provision for loan losses as a result of the COVID-19 crisis
- Noninterest income increased 11.6% to $3.3 million
- Strong organic growth drove a 23.1% increase in net total loans and a 18.9% increase in total deposits
- Approved 947 PPP applications for $87.0 million during the second quarter
- Year-to-date, net charge-offs to average loans was 0.02%, compared to 0.02% for the same period last year
- Return on average assets was 1.10%, compared to 1.63% for the same period last year (last year’s second quarter included a one-time $1.4 million tax adjusted recovery benefit)
- F&M remains well capitalized under regulatory guidelines with a Tier 1 capital to average assets of 10.70%
- F&M continues investing in its strategic growth plan and, during the quarter, added new leadership talent and opened two new loan production offices in Muncie, IN and Oxford, OH
“Through the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, the health and safety of our customers, employees and communities has remained our highest priority. On June 15, 2020, all F&M offices reopened to provide customers with full lobby access, while operating with new safety procedures to do our part in limiting the spread of the coronavirus,” stated Lars B. Eller, President and Chief Executive Officer.
“F&M is dedicated to helping our communities through supportive financial relief programs. The high level of interest-only modifications compared to payment deferrals is encouraging and demonstrates the strong asset quality and lending relationships we had prior to the crisis. Specifically, we have only received $32.5 million of payment deferrals and $124.0 million of loans have entered into interest-only modifications as of June 30, 2020. Combined deferrals and interest-only modifications represent only 11.7% of our net total loans at the end of the second quarter. F&M has no exposure to the energy sector, while our exposure to industries most likely impacted by the pandemic remains limited. Loans in the restaurant, hospitality (hotel) and entertainment industries represent 8.63% of our total loan portfolio at June 30, 2020. In addition, our total past due balance remains low and was $6.2 million, or 0.46% of net total loans at June 30, 2020.”
Mr. Eller continued, “Through our Paycheck Protection Program efforts, 947 loans to small business customers have been approved by the Small Business Administration for total consideration of nearly $87 million. The success of this program has helped F&M provide the necessary financial resources to many small business customers who employ over 12,400 people. I am extremely grateful to all our employees for their hard work and dedication as we support our local communities through the COVID-19 crisis.”
Income Statement
Net income for the 2020 second quarter ended June 30, 2020, was $4.8 million, compared to $6.2 million for the same period last year. Net income for the 2019 second quarter included $31,000 of one-time acquisition related expenses and a $1.4 million tax-adjusted benefit from recoveries. Net income per basic and diluted share for the 2020 second quarter was $0.43, compared to $0.56 for the same period last year. One-time acquisition related expenses had no impact on earnings per basic and diluted share for the 2019 second quarter, while the benefit from recoveries enhanced earnings per basic and diluted share by $0.14 for the 2019 second quarter.
Net income for the 2020 first half ended June 30, 2020, was $8.9 million, compared to $9.4 million for the same period last year. Net income for the 2019 first half included $1.2 million of one-time acquisition related expenses and a $1.4 million tax-adjusted benefit from recoveries. Net income per basic and diluted share for the 2020 first half was $0.80, compared to $0.85 for the same period last year. 2019 first half earnings included $0.09 per basic and diluted share of one-time acquisition related expenses and a $0.14 per basic and diluted share benefit from recoveries.
Mr. Eller continued, “We are working hard to diversify our sources of income, while controlling expenses and reducing our cost of funds to help offset the March 2020 Federal Reserve emergency rate cuts. Noninterest income increased 11.6% to $3.3 million in the second quarter, the highest quarterly amount in nearly eight years, primarily due to higher home loans originated during the quarter. Our cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 0.91% for the 2020 second quarter, a 49-basis point reduction from 1.40% at December 31, 2019. Meanwhile, we continue to control expenses and our efficiency ratio for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was 60.43%, compared to 64.09% for the same period last year.”
Deposits
At June 30, 2020, total deposits were $1.477 billion, an increase of 18.9% from June 30, 2019. The significant organic deposit growth being experienced is a result of continued strength in expanding relationships with new and existing customers, and the benefits of PPP activity. In addition, we continue to see growing customer preferences to more stable and secure saving instruments as deposits have increased since the COVID-19 crisis began.
Loan Portfolio and Asset Quality
Total loans, net at June 30, 2020, increased 23.1% or by $250.3 million to $1.335 billion, compared to $1.084 billion at June 30, 2019, and up 10.2% from $1.212 billion at December 31, 2019. The year-over-year improvement resulted primarily from the contribution of strong organic loan growth and $87.0 million of PPP loans originated during the 2020 second quarter.
Mr. Eller continued, “We continue preparing for a potential economic downturn in the future and have stress tested nearly all the loans in our portfolio. In addition, for the 2020 six-months ended June 30, 2020, our provision for loan losses was $2.8 million higher than the same period last year as we proactively increased the allowance for loan and lease losses. While we increase our reserves, our asset quality remains strong and is in line with pre-crisis levels. This is a testament to our strong leadership team and long history of prudent credit practices. We remain conservative in our approach to risk and disciplined in pricing, which combined with F&M’s financial position and capital levels, provide us with the right resources and platform to navigate this challenging period.”
Focused on Operational Excellence
“Across our organization we are focused on operational excellence aimed at responding to the current economic environment, while pursuing our long-term strategic growth initiatives. During the second quarter, we accelerated investments in our digital infrastructure to support our employee’s ability to work from home and to make it easier for our customers to engage with the bank electronically. We also recently hired Shalini Singhal as our new Chief Information Officer. Shalini is a proven CIO who will lead our digital efforts, and I am excited by the motivated and experienced leadership team we are assembling. In addition, we opened two new loan production offices in Muncie, IN and Oxford, OH, and broke ground on a new full-service office in Ft. Wayne.”
“The COVID-19 pandemic continues to have an unprecedented impact on the country and our thoughts go out to anyone who has been impacted by the virus. At F&M we remain committed to building strong relationships with our communities and helping our customers navigate the challenges associated with the COVID-19 crisis. We are all in this together and F&M is focused on providing support for you and us,” concluded Mr. Eller.
Stockholders’ Equity and Dividends
Total stockholders’ equity increased 7.3% to $240.3 million at June 30, 2020, from $224.0 million at June 30, 2019. At June 30, 2020, the company had a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 10.70%, compared to 11.77% at June 30, 2019.
Tangible stockholders’ equity increased to $181.7 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $172.0 million at June 30, 2019. On a per share basis, tangible stockholders’ equity at June 30, 2020, was $16.33 per share, compared to $15.49 per share at June 30, 2019.
For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company has declared cash dividends of $0.32 per share, which is a 6.7% increase over the 2019 six month declared dividend payment. F&M is committed to returning capital to shareholders and has increased the annual cash dividend for over 20 consecutive years. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the dividend payout ratio was 39.69% compared to 32.26% for the same period last year.
About Farmers & Merchants State Bank:
The Farmers & Merchants State Bank is a local independent community bank that has been serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana since 1897. The Farmers & Merchants State Bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 30 offices. Our locations are in Fulton, Defiance, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana, we have offices located in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Jay, and Steuben counties.
Safe harbor statement
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (“F&M”) wishes to take advantage of the Safe Harbor provisions included in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements by F&M, including management’s expectations and comments, may not be based on historical facts and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21B of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Actual results could vary materially depending on risks and uncertainties inherent in general and local banking conditions, competitive factors specific to markets in which F&M and its subsidiaries operate, future interest rate levels, legislative and regulatory decisions, capital market conditions, or the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its impacts on our credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions. F&M assumes no responsibility to update this information. For more details, please refer to F&M’s SEC filing, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Such filings can be viewed at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov or through F&M’s website www.fm.bank.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes disclosure of financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed by GAAP. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.’s marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP.
|FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME & COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|(Unaudited) (in thousands of dollars, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30, 2020
|March 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|September 30, 2019
|June 30, 2019
|June 30, 2020
|June 30, 2019
|Interest Income
|Loans, including fees
|$
|16,192
|$
|15,883
|$
|15,608
|$
|15,202
|$
|16,723
|$
|32,075
|$
|31,403
|Debt securities:
|U.S. Treasury and government agencies
|767
|1,146
|840
|972
|816
|1,913
|1,529
|Municipalities
|243
|262
|225
|190
|211
|505
|422
|Dividends
|26
|45
|60
|69
|76
|71
|164
|Federal funds sold
|5
|6
|97
|120
|162
|11
|199
|Other.
|40
|122
|319
|459
|295
|162
|428
|Total interest income
|17,273
|17,464
|17,149
|17,012
|18,283
|34,737
|34,145
|Interest Expense
|Deposits
|2,254
|2,901
|3,336
|3,654
|3,339
|5,155
|5,952
|Federal funds purchased and securities sold
|under agreements to repurchase
|187
|244
|207
|201
|141
|431
|326
|Borrowed funds
|257
|266
|270
|257
|269
|523
|556
|Total interest expense
|2,698
|3,411
|3,813
|4,112
|3,749
|6,109
|6,834
|Net Interest Income – Before Provision for Loan Losses
|14,575
|14,053
|13,336
|12,900
|14,534
|28,628
|27,311
|Provision for Loan Losses
|1,569
|1,430
|728
|247
|133
|2,999
|163
|Net Interest Income After Provision For Loan Losses
|13,006
|12,623
|12,608
|12,653
|14,401
|25,629
|27,148
|Noninterest Income
|Customer service fees
|2,258
|1,586
|1,732
|1,722
|1,694
|3,844
|3,272
|Other service charges and fees
|704
|1,039
|1,132
|1,179
|1,091
|1,743
|2,132
|Net gain on sale of loans
|364
|227
|119
|260
|196
|591
|298
|Net gain (loss) on sale of available-for-sale securities
|–
|270
|–
|–
|–
|270
|(26
|)
|Total noninterest income
|3,326
|3,122
|2,983
|3,161
|2,981
|6,448
|5,676
|Noninterest Expense
|Salaries and wages
|4,043
|4,223
|4,029
|4,158
|3,830
|8,266
|8,142
|Employee benefits
|1,218
|1,677
|1,410
|1,331
|1,223
|2,895
|2,817
|Net occupancy expense
|564
|564
|406
|630
|614
|1,128
|1,281
|Furniture and equipment
|750
|758
|596
|720
|763
|1,508
|1,459
|Data processing
|408
|442
|396
|482
|376
|850
|1,675
|Franchise taxes
|369
|368
|246
|248
|229
|737
|487
|ATM expense
|376
|414
|434
|416
|418
|790
|865
|Advertising
|265
|303
|340
|587
|382
|568
|642
|Net (gain) loss on sale of other assets owned
|(7
|)
|1
|16
|22
|28
|(6
|)
|43
|FDIC assessment
|144
|72
|(11
|)
|–
|98
|216
|194
|Mortgage servicing rights amortization
|356
|132
|158
|149
|105
|488
|180
|Consulting fees
|217
|139
|264
|196
|95
|356
|208
|Other general and administrative
|1,691
|1,602
|1,482
|1,667
|1,551
|3,293
|3,230
|Total noninterest expense
|10,394
|10,695
|9,766
|10,606
|9,712
|21,089
|21,223
|Income Before Income Taxes
|5,938
|5,050
|5,825
|5,208
|7,670
|10,988
|11,601
|Income Taxes
|1,134
|945
|1,102
|933
|1,490
|2,079
|2,197
|Net Income
|4,804
|4,105
|4,723
|4,275
|6,180
|8,909
|9,404
|Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Net of Tax):
|Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities
|661
|4,998
|(472
|)
|841
|3,061
|5,659
|4,810
|Reclassification adjustment for realized (gain) loss on sale of available-for-sale securities
|–
|(270
|)
|–
|–
|–
|(270
|)
|26
|Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities
|661
|4,728
|(472
|)
|841
|3,061
|5,389
|4,836
|Tax expense (benefit)
|139
|993
|(99
|)
|176
|643
|1,132
|1,016
|Other comprehensive income (loss)
|522
|3,735
|(373
|)
|665
|2,418
|4,257
|3,820
|Comprehensive Income
|$
|5,326
|$
|7,840
|$
|4,350
|$
|4,940
|$
|8,598
|$
|13,166
|$
|13,224
|Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share
|$
|0.43
|$
|0.37
|$
|0.43
|$
|0.38
|$
|0.56
|$
|0.80
|$
|0.85
|Dividends Declared
|$
|0.16
|$
|0.16
|$
|0.16
|$
|0.15
|$
|0.15
|$
|0.32
|$
|0.30
|FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(Unaudited) (in thousands of dollars, except share data)
|June 30, 2020
|March 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|September 30, 2019
|June 30, 2019
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|54,336
|$
|49,844
|$
|50,137
|$
|103,188
|$
|108,085
|Federal funds sold
|31,105
|40,993
|1,159
|11,404
|15,193
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|85,441
|90,837
|51,296
|114,592
|123,278
|Interest-bearing time deposits
|4,636
|4,869
|4,309
|4,554
|4,509
|Securities – available-for-sale
|236,292
|204,121
|222,293
|190,465
|204,415
|Other securities, at cost
|5,810
|5,810
|5,810
|5,789
|5,789
|Loans held for sale
|11,445
|2,153
|4,248
|606
|1,909
|Loans, net
|1,334,790
|1,239,108
|1,211,771
|1,151,937
|1,084,448
|Premises and equipment
|26,049
|26,120
|26,351
|25,990
|26,013
|Goodwill
|47,340
|47,340
|47,340
|47,340
|47,340
|Mortgage servicing rights
|2,740
|2,672
|2,629
|2,556
|2,465
|Other real estate owned
|135
|185
|214
|351
|329
|Bank owned life insurance
|15,399
|15,313
|15,235
|15,151
|15,050
|Other assets
|14,370
|16,597
|15,834
|15,549
|15,002
|Total Assets
|$
|1,784,447
|$
|1,655,125
|$
|1,607,330
|$
|1,574,880
|$
|1,530,547
|Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|Liabilities
|Deposits
|Noninterest-bearing
|$
|336,027
|$
|261,786
|$
|265,156
|$
|261,719
|$
|242,510
|Interest-bearing
|NOW accounts
|504,846
|463,734
|423,655
|430,646
|430,505
|Savings
|374,871
|341,256
|322,973
|310,667
|293,179
|Time
|261,631
|281,931
|276,563
|274,996
|276,153
|Total deposits
|1,477,375
|1,348,707
|1,288,347
|1,278,028
|1,242,347
|Federal Funds Purchased and
|securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|30,949
|30,585
|48,073
|30,056
|27,102
|Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances
|19,087
|24,788
|24,806
|24,669
|24,532
|Dividend payable
|1,768
|1,768
|1,768
|1,657
|1,654
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|14,971
|12,820
|14,078
|13,062
|10,865
|Total liabilities
|1,544,150
|1,418,668
|1,377,072
|1,347,472
|1,306,500
|Commitments and Contingencies
|Stockholders’ Equity
|Common stock – No par value 20,000,000 shares authorized; issued
|and outstanding 12,230,000 shares 6/30/20 and 12/31/19
|82,134
|81,844
|81,535
|81,264
|81,955
|Treasury stock – 1,100,975 shares 6/30/20, 1,093,065 shares 12/31/19
|(12,668
|)
|(12,636
|)
|(12,456
|)
|(12,453
|)
|(12,707
|)
|Retained earnings
|165,476
|162,416
|160,081
|157,126
|153,993
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|5,355
|4,833
|1,098
|1,471
|806
|Total stockholders’ equity
|240,297
|236,457
|230,258
|227,408
|224,047
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|$
|1,784,447
|$
|1,655,125
|$
|1,607,330
|$
|1,574,880
|$
|1,530,547
|FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|SELECT FINANCIAL DATA
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Six Months Ended
|Selected financial data
|June 30, 2020
|March 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|September 30, 2019
|June 30, 2019
|June 30, 2020
|June 30, 2019
|Return on average assets
|1.10
|%
|1.02
|%
|1.18
|%
|1.10
|%
|1.63
|%
|1.06
|%
|1.32
|%
|Return on average equity
|8.07
|%
|7.06
|%
|8.26
|%
|7.54
|%
|11.21
|%
|7.57
|%
|8.63
|%
|Yield on earning assets
|4.25
|%
|4.66
|%
|4.63
|%
|4.74
|%
|5.25
|%
|4.44
|%
|5.03
|%
|Cost of interest bearing liabilities
|0.91
|%
|1.22
|%
|1.40
|%
|1.55
|%
|1.45
|%
|1.06
|%
|1.36
|%
|Net interest spread
|3.34
|%
|3.44
|%
|3.23
|%
|3.19
|%
|3.80
|%
|3.38
|%
|3.57
|%
|Net interest margin
|3.59
|%
|3.75
|%
|3.60
|%
|3.60
|%
|4.18
|%
|3.67
|%
|3.78
|%
|Efficiency
|57.91
|%
|63.09
|%
|63.67
|%
|65.86
|%
|56.00
|%
|60.43
|%
|64.09
|%
|Dividend payout ratio
|36.80
|%
|43.07
|%
|43.34
|%
|38.67
|%
|26.78
|%
|39.69
|%
|32.26
|%
|Tangible book value per share (1)
|$
|16.33
|$
|16.26
|$
|16.01
|$
|15.68
|$
|15.49
|Tier 1 capital to average assets
|10.70
|%
|11.56
|%
|11.52
|%
|11.45
|%
|11.77
|%
|Loans
|June 30, 2020
|March 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|September 30, 2019
|June 30, 2019
|(Dollar amounts in thousands)
|Commercial real estate
|$
|589,382
|$
|570,217
|$
|551,309
|$
|502,137
|$
|443,257
|Agricultural real estate
|194,606
|194,383
|199,105
|200,791
|193,768
|Consumer real estate
|174,069
|174,731
|165,349
|159,074
|159,540
|Commercial and industrial
|223,842
|143,261
|135,631
|130,150
|125,609
|Agricultural
|107,458
|109,584
|111,820
|110,270
|113,755
|Consumer
|50,108
|49,022
|49,237
|49,552
|48,952
|Other
|9,714
|8,336
|8,314
|8,167
|7,341
|Less: Net deferred loan fees and costs
|(4,456
|)
|(1,893
|)
|(1,766
|)
|(1,445
|)
|(1,091
|)
|Total loans,net
|$
|1,344,723
|$
|1,247,641
|$
|1,218,999
|$
|1,158,696
|$
|1,091,131
|Asset quality data
|June 30, 2020
|March 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|September 30, 2019
|June 30, 2019
|(Dollar amounts in thousands)
|Nonaccrual loans
|$
|8,473
|$
|3,344
|$
|3,400
|$
|3,275
|$
|1,328
|Troubled debt restructuring
|$
|7,034
|$
|1,934
|$
|956
|$
|1,051
|$
|981
|90 day past due and accruing
|$
|–
|$
|–
|$
|–
|$
|–
|$
|–
|Nonperforming loans
|$
|8,473
|$
|3,344
|$
|3,400
|$
|3,275
|$
|1,328
|Other real estate owned
|$
|135
|$
|185
|$
|214
|$
|351
|$
|329
|Nonperforming assets
|$
|8,608
|$
|3,529
|$
|3,614
|$
|3,626
|$
|1,657
|(Dollar amounts in thousands)
|Allowance for loan and lease losses
|$
|10,538
|$
|8,533
|$
|7,228
|$
|6,759
|$
|6,964
|Allowance for loan and lease losses/total loans
|0.78%
|0.68%
|0.59%
|0.58%
|0.64%
|Net charge-offs:
|Quarter-to-date
|$
|169
|$
|125
|$
|295
|$
|171
|$
|86
|Year-to-date
|$
|294
|$
|125
|$
|685
|$
|426
|$
|255
|Net charge-offs to average loans
|Quarter-to-date
|0.01%
|0.01%
|0.03%
|0.02%
|0.01%
|Year-to-date
|0.02%
|0.01%
|0.06%
|0.04%
|0.02%
|Nonperforming loans/total loans
|0.63%
|0.27%
|0.28%
|0.28%
|0.12%
|Allowance for loan and lease losses/nonperforming loans
|117.24%
|256.66%
|187.17%
|173.25%
|375.51%
|(1) Tangible Equity = Stockholder Equity less goodwill and other intangibles (core deposit intangible, mortgage servicing rights and unrealized gain/loss on securities)
|FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND RELATED YIELDS AND RATES
|(in thousands of dollars, except percentages)
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Three Months Ended
|June 30, 2020
|June 30, 2019
|Interest Earning Assets:
|Average Balance
|Interest/Dividends
|Annualized
Yield/Rate
|Average Balance
|Interest/Dividends
|Annualized
Yield/Rate
|Loans
|$
|1,321,405
|$
|16,192
|4.90
|%
|$
|1,107,271
|$
|16,723
|6.04
|%
|Taxable Investment Securities
|189,977
|931
|1.96
|%
|169,776
|933
|2.20
|%
|Tax-exempt Investment Securities
|21,915
|105
|2.43
|%
|33,622
|170
|2.56
|%
|Fed Funds Sold & Other
|93,041
|45
|0.19
|%
|87,248
|457
|2.10
|%
|Total Interest Earning Assets
|1,626,338
|$
|17,273
|4.25
|%
|1,397,917
|$
|18,283
|5.25
|%
|Nonearning Assets
|125,730
|115,082
|Total Assets
|$
|1,752,068
|$
|1,512,999
|Interest Bearing Liabilities:
|Savings Deposits
|$
|859,644
|$
|954
|0.44
|%
|718,731
|2,006
|1.12
|%
|Other Time Deposits
|269,897
|1,300
|1.93
|%
|265,113
|1,333
|2.01
|%
|Other Borrowed Money
|23,496
|257
|4.38
|%
|24,668
|269
|4.36
|%
|Fed Funds Purchased & Securities
|Sold under Agreement to Repurch.
|30,300
|187
|2.47
|%
|26,231
|141
|2.15
|%
|Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
|$
|1,183,337
|$
|2,698
|0.91
|%
|$
|1,034,743
|$
|3,749
|1.45
|%
|Noninterest bearing Liabilities
|330,611
|257,765
|Stockholders Equity
|$
|238,120
|$
|220,491
|Net Interest Income and interest rate spread
|$
|14,575
|3.34
|%
|$
|14,534
|3.80
|%
|Net Interest Margin
|3.59
|%
|4.17
|%
|Yields on Tax exempt securities and the portion of the tax-exempt IDB loans included in loans have been tax adjusted based on a 21% tax rate in the charts
|For the Six Months Ended
|For the Six Months Ended
|June 30, 2020
|June 30, 2019
|Interest Earning Assets:
|Average Balance
|Interest/Dividends
|Annualized
|Average Balance
|Interest/Dividends
|Annualized
|Loans
|$
|1,279,127
|$
|32,075
|5.02
|%
|$
|1,107,649
|$
|31,403
|5.67
|%
|Taxable Investment Securities
|190,067
|2,252
|2.37
|%
|160,830
|1,775
|2.21
|%
|Tax-exempt Investment Securities
|25,374
|237
|2.36
|%
|34,067
|340
|2.53
|%
|Fed Funds Sold & Other
|71,927
|173
|0.48
|%
|59,526
|627
|2.11
|%
|Total Interest Earning Assets
|1,566,495
|$
|34,737
|4.44
|%
|1,362,072
|$
|34,145
|5.03
|%
|Nonearning Assets
|117,818
|59,609
|Total Assets
|$
|1,684,313
|$
|1,421,681
|Interest Bearing Liabilities:
|Savings Deposits
|$
|816,610
|$
|2,439
|0.60
|%
|695,302
|3,533
|1.02
|%
|Other Time Deposits
|273,738
|2,716
|1.98
|%
|253,991
|2,419
|1.90
|%
|Other Borrowed Money
|24,141
|523
|4.33
|%
|26,424
|556
|4.21
|%
|Fed Funds Purchased & Securities
|Sold under Agreement to Repurch.
|34,627
|431
|2.49
|%
|30,012
|326
|2.17
|%
|Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
|$
|1,149,116
|$
|6,109
|1.06
|%
|$
|1,005,729
|6,834
|1.36
|%
|Noninterest bearing Liabilities
|299,859
|198,042
|Stockholders Equity
|$
|235,338
|$
|217,910
|Net Interest Income and interest rate spread
|$
|28,628
|3.38
|%
|$
|27,311
|3.67
|%
|Net Interest Margin
|3.67
|%
|4.03
|%
|Yields on Tax exempt securities and the portion of the tax-exempt IDB loans included in loans have been tax adjusted based on a 21% tax rate in the charts
|Company Contact:
|Investor and Media Contact:
|Lars B. Eller
|Andrew M. Berger
|President and Chief Executive Officer
|Managing Director
|Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.
|SM Berger & Company, Inc.
|(419) 446-2501
|(216) 464-6400
|[email protected]
|[email protected]
