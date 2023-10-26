ARCHBOLD, Ohio, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMAO) today reported financial results for the 2023 third quarter and year-to-date September 30, 2023.

2023 Third Quarter Financial and Operating Highlights (on a year-over-year basis unless noted):

82 consecutive quarters of profitability

Net income was $4.8 million, or $0.35 per basic and diluted share

Stockholders’ equity increased 8.1% to $303.2 million

Regulatory tangible book value per share increased 2.8% to $18.36 per share

Total loans were a record of $2.53 billion and increased 7.2% from $2.36 billion at December 31, 2022

Total assets increased 16.2% to a record $3.23 billion

Deposits increased 4.3% to a record $2.58 billion

Asset quality remains strong as nonperforming loans were 0.89% of total loans

Net charge-offs to average loans were 0.00%

Allowance for credit losses was 112.61% of nonperforming loans

Tier 1 leverage ratio decreased to 8.02% from 9.11% last year

Strategic investments to support long-term growth continue as F&M has opened new offices, unveiled new branding and a new logo, launched new deposit products, and implemented new features across its website and online banking platform

Lars B. Eller, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Throughout 2023, we have been focused on executing against our strategic growth plan, while simultaneously navigating a challenging banking environment. I am pleased with the progress we are making as F&M opened two full-service offices in Oxford and Toledo, Ohio last quarter and since the end of the third quarter, the Bank has opened additional offices in Fort Wayne, Indiana and Birmingham, Michigan. We have also recently launched a new shared services group formation, invested in new internal audit and marketing capabilities, and restructured our HR department.”

Mr. Eller continued, “With most of the planned investments behind us, we are focused on scaling our new offices by expanding relationships within these new and existing markets. Early indications are encouraging and reflect F&M’s strong team of local bankers. As a result of our efforts across our new and existing offices, third-quarter deposits increased 4.3% from the second quarter to a record $2.58 billion, which included a 3.3% increase in non-interest-bearing deposits. We expect future deposit growth over the next quarters as our growth strategies accelerate and we benefit from new checking accounts that have been opened since the start of the year.”

Income Statement

Net income for the 2023 third quarter ended September 30, 2023, was $4.8 million, compared to $9.0 million for the same period last year. Net income per basic and diluted share for the 2023 third quarter was $0.35, compared to $0.68 for the same period last year. Net income for the 2023 nine months ended September 30, 2023, was $17.2 million, compared to $25.3 million for the same period last year. Net income per basic and diluted share for the 2023 nine months was $1.26, compared to $1.94 for the same period last year.

“The rapid rise in the Federal Funds Rate continued to impact our cost of funds and increase the competition for deposits. As a result, our cost of interest-bearing liabilities has increased to 2.82% at September 30, 2023, from 0.68% at September 30, 2022. Our loan portfolio has also lagged in capturing sufficient yield to match the higher cost of funds mainly due to the timing to reprice our commercial real estate adjustable-rate mortgages. 13.3% of the loan portfolio will be subject to repricing next quarter with 22.3% subject to repricing in the next twelve months. These trends during the third quarter caused a 12.9% year-over-year decline in net interest income and impacted overall profitability. As we navigate a challenging rate environment over the near term, we continue to believe we are well positioned for net income growth to re-accelerate in 2024 and beyond, as we benefit from continued strong asset quality, and the contribution of our growth initiatives,” continued Mr. Eller.

Deposits

At September 30, 2023, total deposits were $2.58 billion, an increase of 12.8% from September 30, 2022, and an increase of 4.3% from December 31, 2022. The Company’s cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 2.82% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to 0.68% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and 1.32% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

At September 30, 2023, F&M’s average deposit account had an average balance of $25,426. In addition, uninsured deposits to total deposits were approximately 9.1% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, and the percentage of uninsured by the FDIC was 18.84%.

Loan Portfolio and Asset Quality

Total loans, net at September 30, 2023, increased 18.1%, or by $3.87 million to $2.53 billion, compared to $2.14 billion at September 30, 2022, and up 7.2% from $2.36 billion at December 31, 2022. The year-over-year improvement resulted primarily from the contribution of continued organic loan growth and the completion of the Peoples acquisition. Not including the Peoples acquisition, total net loans increased 13.2% organically, or by $282.8 million from the same period a year ago.

F&M continues to closely monitor its loan portfolio with a particular emphasis on higher risk sectors. Nonperforming loans were $22.4 million, or 0.89% of total loans at September 30, 2023, compared to $5.5 million, or 0.26% at September 30, 2022. At September 30, 2023, nonperforming loans increased by $16.2 million from June 30, 2023, which was primarily due to one agricultural relationship where the Bank is well collateralized and does not foresee a loss.

F&M maintains a well-balanced, diverse and high performing CRE portfolio. CRE loans represented 51.6% of the Company’s total loan portfolio at September 30, 2023. In addition, F&M’s commercial real estate office credit exposure represented 5.1% of the Company’s total loan portfolio at September 30, 2023, with a weighted average loan-to-value of approximately 64% and an average loan of $870,000.

F&M’s CRE portfolio included the following categories at September 30, 2023:

CRE Category Dollar

Balance Percent of CRE Portfolio(*) Percent of Total Loan Portfolio(*) Multi-family $ 241,804 18.5 % 9.5 % Industrial $ 228,644 17.5 % 9.0 % Retail $ 212,383 16.3 % 8.4 % Hotels $ 133,579 10.2 % 5.3 % Office $ 129,619 9.9 % 5.1 % Gas Stations $ 61,484 4.7 % 2.4 % Food Service $ 49,578 3.8 % 2.0 % Mixed Use $ 39,842 3.1 % 1.6 % Senior Living $ 35,788 2.7 % 1.4 % Other $ 171,387 13.1 % 6.8 % Total CRE $ 1,304,118 100.0 % 51.4 %

* Numbers have been rounded

At September 30, 2023, the Company’s allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans was 112.61%, compared to 365.44% at September 30, 2022. The allowance to total loans was 1.00% at September 30, 2023, compared to 0.93% at September 30, 2022. As a result of F&M’s recent acquisitions, the Company had an accretable yield adjustment of $4.6 million at September 30, 2023, which further enhances F&M’s allowance, compared to $6.0 million at September 30, 2022. Including the accretable yield adjustment, F&M’s allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.18% at September 30, 2023, compared to 1.21% at September 30, 2022.

Mr. Eller concluded, “At September 30, 2023, we saw nonperforming loans increase to 0.89% primarily due to one agricultural relationship where the Bank is well collateralized and does not foresee a loss. As we work through this credit, we are closely monitoring our loan portfolio for signs of stress, but overall, we expect our conservative credit culture and pricing will allow us to maintain excellent asset quality throughout various economic cycles. In addition, at September 30, 2023, we had the lowest level of loans over 30 days past due this year. While we continue to believe 2023 will be a transitional year, we believe we are well positioned to emerge from this period with increased market share and higher profitability and I look forward to reporting on our success in the coming quarters. Our financial performance ratios reflect the pressure on the net interest margin and the cost of the strategic investments we have made. We are cognizant of the short-term expense and are confident it will enable long-term gains.”

Stockholders’ Equity and Dividends

Total stockholders’ equity increased 8.1% to $303.2 million at September 30, 2023, from $280.6 million at September 30, 2022. At September 30, 2023, the Company had a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 8.02%, compared to 9.11% at September 30, 2022.

Based on a regulatory basis, tangible stockholders’ equity increased to $250.9 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $234.1 million at September 30, 2022. On a per share basis, tangible stockholders’ equity at September 30, 2023, was $18.36 per share, compared to $17.86 per share at September 30, 2022.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company has declared cash dividends of $0.63 per share, which is a 4.6% increase over the same period last year. F&M is committed to returning capital to shareholders and has increased the annual cash dividend for over 28 consecutive years. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the dividend payout ratio was 60.07% compared to 30.45% for the same period last year.

About Farmers & Merchants State Bank:

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMAO) is the holding company of F&M Bank, a local independent community bank that has been serving its communities since 1897. F&M Bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services. Our locations are in Butler, Champaign, Fulton, Defiance, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Shelby, Williams, and Wood counties in Ohio. In Northeast Indiana, we have offices located in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Jay, Steuben and Wells counties. The Michigan footprint includes Oakland County, and F&M has Loan Production Offices in West Bloomfield, Michigan; Muncie, Indiana; and Bryan, Ohio.

Safe Harbor Statement

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (“F&M”) wishes to take advantage of the Safe Harbor provisions included in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements by F&M, including management’s expectations and comments, may not be based on historical facts and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21B of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Actual results could vary materially depending on risks and uncertainties inherent in general and local banking conditions, competitive factors specific to markets in which F&M and its subsidiaries operate, future interest rate levels, legislative and regulatory decisions, capital market conditions, or the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its impacts on our credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions. F&M assumes no responsibility to update this information. For more details, please refer to F&M’s SEC filing, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Such filings can be viewed at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov or through F&M’s website www.fm.bank.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes disclosure of financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed by GAAP. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.’s marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is included within this press release.

Company Contact: Investor and Media Contact: Lars B. Eller

President and Chief Executive Officer Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.

(419) 446-2501

leller@fm.bank Andrew M. Berger

Managing Director

SM Berger & Company, Inc.

(216) 464-6400

andrew@smberger.com

FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME & COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Unaudited) (in thousands of dollars, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Interest Income Loans, including fees $ 33,783 $ 31,365 $ 29,703 $ 27,302 $ 24,119 $ 94,851 $ 66,962 Debt securities: U.S. Treasury and government agencies 1,005 1,030 1,068 1,118 1,049 3,103 3,107 Municipalities 392 401 408 420 373 1,201 995 Dividends 246 148 123 126 93 517 192 Federal funds sold 6 9 21 2 – 36 19 Other 927 424 479 524 213 1,830 382 Total interest income 36,359 33,377 31,802 29,492 25,847 101,538 71,657 Interest Expense Deposits 13,323 10,434 8,151 4,978 2,166 31,908 4,905 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 349 427 405 463 416 1,181 734 Borrowed funds 2,741 2,113 1,280 1,209 398 6,134 951 Subordinated notes 284 285 284 285 284 853 837 Total interest expense 16,697 13,259 10,120 6,935 3,264 40,076 7,427 Net Interest Income – Before Provision for Credit Losses* 19,662 20,118 21,682 22,557 22,583 61,462 64,230 Provision for Credit Losses – Loans* 460 143 817 755 1,637 1,420 3,845 Provision for Credit Losses – Off Balance Sheet Credit Exposures* (76 ) (129 ) 62 – – (143 ) – Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses* 19,278 20,104 20,803 21,802 20,946 60,185 60,385 Noninterest Income Customer service fees 2,208 2,361 2,447 2,862 2,300 7,016 7,096 Other service charges and fees 1,162 1,803 2,554 1,115 1,105 5,519 3,111 Net gain on sale of loans 294 108 67 165 327 469 1,188 Net loss on sale of available-for-sale securities – – (891 ) – – (891 ) – Total noninterest income 3,664 4,272 4,177 4,142 3,732 12,113 11,395 Noninterest Expense Salaries and wages 6,777 6,500 6,657 6,353 5,479 19,934 16,347 Employee benefits 2,066 2,071 2,165 1,911 1,392 6,302 4,992 Net occupancy expense 950 840 856 753 693 2,646 1,813 Furniture and equipment 1,189 1,211 1,252 1,096 1,047 3,652 3,111 Data processing 840 796 726 1,917 781 2,362 2,039 Franchise taxes 434 379 366 (45 ) 254 1,179 1,429 ATM expense 640 683 623 561 580 1,946 1,656 Advertising 865 830 514 531 578 2,209 1,115 Net (gain) loss on sale of other assets owned 49 – – 12 – 49 (271 ) FDIC assessment 586 496 306 250 271 1,388 655 Mortgage servicing rights amortization – net 106 164 159 110 (50 ) 429 35 Consulting fees 179 231 230 637 254 640 665 Other general and administrative 2,363 2,643 3,077 2,964 2,192 8,083 6,613 Total noninterest expense 17,044 16,844 16,931 17,050 13,471 50,819 40,199 Income Before Income Taxes 5,898 7,532 8,049 8,894 11,207 21,479 31,581 Income Taxes 1,121 1,531 1,583 1,706 2,253 4,235 6,254 Net Income 4,777 6,001 6,466 7,188 8,954 17,244 25,327 Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Net of Tax): Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities (4,514 ) (5,996 ) 8,030 (628 ) (8,197 ) (2,480 ) (43,738 ) Reclassification adjustment for realized loss on sale of available-for-sale securities – – 891 – – 891 – Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities (4,514 ) (5,996 ) 8,921 (628 ) (8,197 ) (1,589 ) (43,738 ) Tax expense (benefit) (947 ) (1,260 ) 1,874 (132 ) (1,721 ) (333 ) (9,185 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) (3,567 ) (4,736 ) 7,047 (496 ) (6,476 ) (1,256 ) (34,553 ) Comprehensive Income (Loss) $ 1,210 $ 1,265 $ 13,513 $ 6,692 $ 2,478 $ 15,988 $ (9,226 ) Basic Earnings Per Share $ 0.35 $ 0.44 $ 0.47 $ 0.53 $ 0.68 $ 1.26 $ 1.94 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.35 $ 0.44 $ 0.47 $ 0.53 $ 0.68 $ 1.26 $ 1.94 Dividends Declared $ 0.2100 $ 0.2100 $ 0.2100 $ 0.2100 $ 0.2100 $ 0.6300 $ 0.6025 *ASU 2016-13 adopted during the first quarter of 2023; therefore, prior period’s provision amount reflects the incurred loss method.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in thousands of dollars, except share data) September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 151,711 $ 69,760 $ 62,780 $ 83,085 $ 69,680 Federal funds sold 1,471 1,433 1,545 1,324 990 Total cash and cash equivalents 153,182 71,193 64,325 84,409 70,670 Interest-bearing time deposits 2,989 3,485 4,435 4,442 5,187 Securities – available-for-sale 348,255 363,225 372,975 390,789 395,485 Other securities, at cost 16,995 17,535 11,543 9,799 8,227 Loans held for sale 1,039 1,459 951 827 2,182 Loans, net 2,504,329 2,490,883 2,422,018 2,336,074 2,122,626 Premises and equipment 31,723 30,398 28,679 28,381 26,484 Construction in progress 3,044 2,290 1,565 278 – Goodwill 86,358 86,358 86,358 86,358 80,434 Loan servicing rights 5,687 5,635 4,985 3,549 3,583 Bank owned life insurance 33,691 33,470 33,269 33,073 28,051 Other assets 47,388 41,512 38,972 37,372 40,831 Total Assets $ 3,234,680 $ 3,147,443 $ 3,070,075 $ 3,015,351 $ 2,783,760 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 505,358 $ 488,678 $ 520,145 $ 532,794 $ 506,928 Interest-bearing NOW accounts 778,133 770,113 800,230 750,887 705,888 Savings 591,344 581,192 590,854 627,203 607,375 Time 700,445 628,757 601,939 557,980 462,845 Total deposits 2,575,280 2,468,740 2,513,168 2,468,864 2,283,036 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 30,527 51,567 30,496 54,206 55,802 Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances 266,286 266,818 164,327 127,485 102,147 Other borrowings – – – 10,000 10,000 Subordinated notes, net of unamortized issuance costs 34,673 34,644 34,615 34,586 34,557 Dividend payable 2,838 2,834 2,831 2,832 2,727 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 21,892 18,177 18,881 19,238 14,913 Total liabilities 2,931,496 2,842,780 2,764,318 2,717,211 2,503,182 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders’ Equity Common stock – No par value 20,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding 14,564,425 shares 9/30/23 and 12/31/22 135,171 135,647 135,241 135,497 121,811 Treasury stock – 898,843 shares 9/30/23 and 956,003 shares 12/31/22 (11,008 ) (11,298 ) (11,310 ) (11,573 ) (11,547 ) Retained earnings 218,510 216,236 213,012 212,449 208,051 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (39,489 ) (35,922 ) (31,186 ) (38,233 ) (37,737 ) Total stockholders’ equity 303,184 304,663 305,757 298,140 280,578 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 3,234,680 $ 3,147,443 $ 3,070,075 $ 3,015,351 $ 2,783,760

FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECT FINANCIAL DATA For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended Selected financial data September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Return on average assets 0.59 % 0.77 % 0.84 % 0.96 % 1.31 % 0.73 % 1.25 % Return on average equity 6.26 % 7.84 % 8.59 % 10.00 % 12.53 % 7.52 % 11.72 % Yield on earning assets 4.79 % 4.53 % 4.41 % 4.18 % 4.00 % 4.57 % 3.76 % Cost of interest bearing liabilities 2.82 % 2.35 % 1.85 % 1.32 % 0.68 % 2.35 % 0.53 % Net interest spread 1.97 % 2.18 % 2.56 % 2.86 % 3.32 % 2.22 % 3.23 % Net interest margin 2.59 % 2.73 % 3.01 % 3.20 % 3.49 % 2.77 % 3.37 % Efficiency 73.07 % 69.06 % 63.53 % 50.46 % 51.19 % 68.24 % 53.16 % Dividend payout ratio 60.07 % 47.22 % 43.79 % 39.39 % 30.45 % 49.50 % 40.58 % Tangible book value per share (1) $ 18.36 $ 18.21 $ 17.92 $ 17.69 $ 17.86 Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.02 % 9.85 % 8.36 % 8.39 % 9.11 % Average shares outstanding 13,650,823 13,632,440 13,615,655 13,606,876 13,083,145 13,633,101 13,071,859 Loans September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 (Dollar amounts in thousands) Commercial real estate $ 1,304,118 $ 1,280,902 $ 1,225,315 $ 1,152,603 $ 1,063,661 Agricultural real estate 225,672 230,837 227,897 220,819 205,089 Consumer real estate 512,973 506,866 502,974 494,423 416,001 Commercial and industrial 250,891 253,444 241,598 242,360 229,388 Agricultural 123,735 128,344 131,467 128,733 128,615 Consumer 83,024 88,312 89,588 89,147 70,602 Other 31,083 28,996 29,316 29,818 30,662 Less: Net deferred loan fees and costs (1,890 ) (1,908 ) (1,503 ) (1,516 ) (1,402 ) Total loans,net $ 2,529,606 $ 2,515,793 $ 2,446,652 $ 2,356,387 $ 2,142,616 Asset quality data September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 (Dollar amounts in thousands) Nonaccrual loans $ 22,447 $ 6,295 $ 7,717 $ 4,689 $ 5,470 90 day past due and accruing $ – $ – $ – $ – $ – Nonperforming loans $ 22,447 $ 6,295 $ 7,717 $ 4,689 $ 5,470 Other real estate owned $ – $ – $ – $ – $ – Nonperforming assets $ 22,447 $ 6,295 $ 7,717 $ 4,689 $ 5,470 Allowance for credit losses (2) $ 25,277 $ 24,910 $ 24,507 $ 20,313 $ 19,990 Accretable yield adjustment 4,565 5,209 5,754 6,427 5,959 Adjusted credit losses with accretable yield included (2) $ 29,842 $ 30,119 $ 30,261 $ 26,740 $ 25,949 Allowance for credit losses/total loans (2) 1.00 % 0.99 % 1.00 % 0.86 % 0.93 % Adjusted credit losses with accretable yield/total loans (2) 1.18 % 1.20 % 1.24 % 1.13 % 1.21 % Net charge-offs: Quarter-to-date $ 93 $ (133 ) $ 60 $ 431 $ 71 Year-to-date $ 97 $ (73 ) $ 60 $ 529 $ 97 Net charge-offs to average loans Quarter-to-date 0.00 % -0.01 % 0.00 % 0.02 % 0.00 % Year-to-date 0.00 % -0.00 % 0.00 % 0.03 % 0.00 % Nonperforming loans/total loans 0.89 % 0.25 % 0.32 % 0.20 % 0.26 % Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans (2) 112.61 % 395.71 % 319.22 % 273.67 % 365.44 % (1) Tangible Equity = Stockholder Equity less goodwill, other intangibles (core deposit intangible, mortgage servicing rights and unrealized gain/loss on securities) plus CECL adjustment (2) ASU 2016-13 adopted during the first quarter of 2023; therefore, prior period’s provision amount reflects the incurred loss method.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND RELATED YIELDS AND RATES (in thousands of dollars, except percentages) For the Three Months Ended For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Interest Earning Assets: Average Balance Interest/Dividends Annualized Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest/Dividends Annualized Yield/Rate Loans $ 2,536,885 $ 33,783 5.33 % $ 2,082,486 $ 24,119 4.63 % Taxable investment securities 393,910 1,559 1.58 % 422,250 1,426 1.35 % Tax-exempt investment securities 23,986 84 1.77 % 25,169 89 1.79 % Fed funds sold & other 85,515 933 4.36 % 58,266 213 1.46 % Total Interest Earning Assets 3,040,296 $ 36,359 4.79 % 2,588,171 $ 25,847 4.00 % Nonearning Assets 180,193 150,044 Total Assets $ 3,220,489 $ 2,738,215 Interest Bearing Liabilities: Savings deposits $ 1,367,168 $ 7,673 2.24 % $ 1,328,344 $ 1,586 0.48 % Other time deposits 667,880 5,650 3.38 % 423,668 580 0.55 % Other borrowed money 266,467 2,741 4.11 % 60,455 398 2.63 % Fed funds purchased & securities sold under agreement to repurch. 34,128 349 4.09 % 63,388 416 2.63 % Subordinated notes 34,654 284 3.28 % 34,538 284 3.29 % Total Interest Bearing Liabilities $ 2,370,297 $ 16,697 2.82 % $ 1,910,393 $ 3,264 0.68 % Noninterest Bearing Liabilities 544,801 542,077 Stockholders’ Equity $ 305,391 $ 285,745 Net Interest Income and Interest Rate Spread $ 19,662 1.97 % $ 22,583 3.32 % Net Interest Margin 2.59 % 3.49 % Yields on Tax exempt securities and the portion of the tax-exempt IDB loans included in loans have been tax adjusted based on a 21% tax rate in the charts For the Nine Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Interest Earning Assets: Average Balance Interest/Dividends Annualized Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest/Dividends Annualized Yield/Rate Loans $ 2,470,770 $ 94,851 5.12 % $ 1,997,081 $ 66,962 4.47 % Taxable investment securities 396,917 4,544 1.53 % 424,882 4,065 1.28 % Tax-exempt investment securities 24,865 277 1.88 % 21,794 229 1.77 % Fed funds sold & other 67,869 1,866 3.67 % 101,922 401 0.52 % Total Interest Earning Assets 2,960,421 $ 101,538 4.57 % 2,545,679 $ 71,657 3.76 % Nonearning Assets 176,568 158,378 Total Assets $ 3,136,989 $ 2,704,057 Interest Bearing Liabilities: Savings deposits $ 1,373,110 $ 18,854 1.83 % $ 1,315,793 $ 2,951 0.30 % Other time deposits 620,071 13,054 2.81 % 439,534 1,954 0.59 % Other borrowed money 204,927 6,134 3.99 % 54,184 951 2.34 % Fed funds purchased & securities sold under agreement to repurch. 37,649 1,181 4.18 % 42,584 734 2.30 % Subordinated notes 34,625 853 3.28 % 34,509 837 3.23 % Total Interest Bearing Liabilities $ 2,270,382 $ 40,076 2.35 % $ 1,886,604 $ 7,427 0.53 % Noninterest Bearing Liabilities 561,001 529,439 Stockholders’ Equity $ 305,606 $ 288,014 Net Interest Income and Interest Rate Spread $ 61,462 2.22 % $ 64,230 3.23 % Net Interest Margin 2.77 % 3.37 % Yields on Tax exempt securities and the portion of the tax-exempt IDB loans included in loans have been tax adjusted based on a 21% tax rate in the charts