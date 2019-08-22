Farmer’s threat prompts U.S. Agriculture Department to pull staff from crop tour

The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Wednesday it had pulled all staff from an annual crop tour after an employee was threatened, and three sources said the threat of violence was made during a phone call from an angry farmer.
