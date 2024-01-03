UK’s busiest private jet airfield announced plans to double weekend flights weeks after campaign group chair received asbiFor four years, Colin Shearn, a 62-year-old retired corporate executive, led the Farnborough Noise Group, a watchdog for locals worried about the operations of Farnborough airport, the UK’s busiest private jet airfield.Then, one day in August, police came knocking at his door. Continue reading…

Read Full Story

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article excerpt are not to be construed as the views of ForexTV or its employees.