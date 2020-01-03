Farooq Kathwari to participate in Asia Society President’s Forum in New York City

Farooq Kathwari President & CEO Ethan Allen

Danbury, CT, Jan. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — We are pleased to inform you that Mr. Kathwari will participate in a President’s Forum at the Asia Society in New York City. The event, which will take place on Wednesday, January 22, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., will feature a moderated discussion between Asia Society President Josette Sheeran and Mr. Kathwari.

The conversation will cover a range of topics, including Mr. Kathwari’s unique journey from Kashmir to America and his years at the helm of Ethan Allen, where he has spent decades continuously reinventing an iconic American brand. The discussion will also highlight Mr. Kathwari’s recently published memoir, entitled Trailblazer: from the Mountains of Kashmir to the Summit of Global Business and Beyond, while exploring his work on many social and international issues, including his efforts to bring about peace in South Asia, particularly in his home country of Kashmir.

We invite you to click this link to learn more about the event: https://asiasociety.org/new-york/events/presidents-forum-farooq-kathwari .

ABOUT ETHAN ALLEN

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE: ETH) is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. The Company offers complimentary interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative accessories through ethanallen.com and a network of approximately 300 design centers in the U.S. and abroad. Ethan Allen owns and operates nine manufacturing facilities including six manufacturing plants in the U.S. plus two plants in Mexico and one in Honduras. Approximately 75% of its products are made in its North American plants. For more information on Ethan Allen’s products and services, visit www.ethanallen.com .​

MEDIA CONTACT:

Geri Moran

Ethan Allen Global, Inc.

[email protected]

Attachment