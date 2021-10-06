Faruqi & Faruqi LLP Attorneys Recognized as Super Lawyers for 2021

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP is pleased to announce that 10 of our attorneys have been recognized by Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters business, as top-rated attorneys in the United States.

2021 Super Lawyers

Joseph T. Lukens

Peter Kohn

Nadeem Faruqi

Reza Rezvani

2021 Rising Stars

Alex Hartzband

Cassandra Rohme

David Calvello

Innessa M. Huot

Megan Remmel

Taylor J. Crabill

Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high-degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The patented selection process includes independent research, peer nominations and peer evaluations.

The objective of Super Lawyers is to create a credible, comprehensive, and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys to be used as a resource for both referring attorneys and consumers seeking legal counsel.

For more information about Super Lawyers, visit SuperLawyers.com.

“Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading minority and Woman-owned national law firm with offices in New York, Delaware, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia.”