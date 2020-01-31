Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP is Investigating Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) on Behalf of its Shareholders

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential misconduct at Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (“Spirit AeroSystems” or the “Company”) (NYSE:SPR).
The investigation focuses on whether the Company’s Board of Directors and/or its current and former officers breached their fiduciary duties.
Request more information now by clicking here: http://www.faruqilaw.com/SPR. There is no cost or obligation to you.
Take Action
If you currently own Spirit AeroSystems stock, have continuously owned Spirit AeroSystems stock and would like to discuss your legal rights, please visit http://www.faruqilaw.com/SPR. You can also contact us by calling Alex B. Heller or Christopher M. Lash toll free at (877) 247-4292 or by sending an e-mail to [email protected] or [email protected] Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding the Company’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.
Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.
FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP
1617 JFK Boulevard, Suite 1550
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Attn: Alex B. Heller
[email protected]
Telephone: (215) 277-5770
Attn: Christopher M. Lash
[email protected]
Telephone: (215) 277-5770
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
- Nasdaq Names Roland Chai Global Chief Risk Officer - January 31, 2020
- The Madison Square Garden Company Announces Ali Wong as the First Female Comedian to Have a Residency at the Beacon Theatre - January 31, 2020
- Mother behind ‘Gracie’s Law’ to speak at Georgia College - January 31, 2020