Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP is Investigating Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (XERS) on Behalf of its Shareholders

NEW YORK, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential misconduct at Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Xeris” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: XERS).
The investigation focuses on whether the Company’s Board of Directors and/or officers breached their fiduciary duties.
Request more information now by clicking here: www.faruqilaw.com/XERS. There is no cost or obligation to you.
Take Action
If you currently own Xeris stock, have continuously owned Xeris stock and would like to discuss your legal rights, please visit www.faruqilaw.com/XERS. You can also contact us by calling Alex B. Heller or Christopher M. Lash toll free at (877) 247-4292 or by sending an e-mail to [email protected] or [email protected] Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding the Company’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.
Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.
FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP
1617 JFK Boulevard, Suite 1550
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Attn: Alex B. Heller
[email protected]
Telephone: (215) 277-5770
Attn: Christopher M. Lash
[email protected]
Telephone: (215) 277-5770
- Founder and Former Chairman & CEO of Exact Sciences Stanley Lapidus Joins PAVmed Subsidiary Lucid Diagnostics as Strategic Advisor - June 15, 2020
- El Pollo Loco Announces the Grand Opening of New Restaurant in Tucson, Arizona - June 15, 2020
- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP is Investigating Cutera, Inc. (CUTR) on Behalf of its Shareholders - June 15, 2020