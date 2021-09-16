Breaking News
Fast-Growing Crumbl Cookie Turns to Landed App To Facilitate Hiring in Tight Labor Market

Landed helps automate many facets of hiring for restaurants and retailers

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Landed, which provides the first mobile app connecting hourly food and retail workers with local employers, announced today that multiple franchised locations of Crumbl Cookies are now relying on the Landed app to accelerate hiring in a very tight labor market. Crumbl, with 200 bakeries in 32 states nationwide, is the fastest-growing cookie company in the nation.

Rebecca Dickey, Owner and General Manager of a Crumbl Cookies franchised location said, “Hiring is extremely challenging right now – I’d say it’s our top concern. When we learned about Landed, we got really excited about the automation features, such as automated candidate vetting and scheduling, that Landed would do for us. This will help us spend less time on the search for hourly candidates. We’re also excited to use the Landed Hiring Events feature, which will help us quickly organize recruiting events in our local community.”

“In this hiring environment, restaurants and retailers can’t rely on their old methods to get great candidates in the door,” said Vivian Wang, founder and CEO of Landed, who developed Landed after many years working with fast-growing retailers. “These franchisees are making all the right moves to make Crumbl an employer of choice in the markets they serve. While other restaurants are having to shut their doors or limit hours due to labor shortages, Crumbl continues to expand and open new locations. We’re really excited to help play a role in their growth.”

How Landed works

Job seekers download the Landed Jobs mobile app and are guided through setting up their Landed candidate profile, which includes short videos plus details on their work experience, location, and shift availability. Candidates can then browse jobs available near them. Landed’s AI-based intelligent matching technology matches candidates with employers for whom they might be a fit.

Hiring managers download the Landed Employer mobile app, and input hiring goals such as role titles, headcount, pay rate and locations. Landed then presents the employer with candidates who are the best matches for their open positions based on its intelligent matching algorithm, driven by AI tech. Hiring managers can see matched candidates, organize their candidate pipeline into different folders, and communicate with candidates all from within the app.

To learn more, visit gotlanded.com.

About Landed

Landed provides the first mobile app connecting hourly food and retail workers with local employers, to help them find and hire better quality candidates, faster. Guided by the app, candidates create video profiles, and are then matched with employers instantly using proprietary AI-based technology. Landed automates much of the process for employers, helping them quickly fill positions. Landed has helped clients such as Wendy’s, Chick-fil-A, and Grocery Outlet fill hundreds of positions since its launch in 2020. Learn more at gotlanded.com.

