Fast-Growing Electronics Repair Franchise ‘uBreakiFix’ Now Open in Perrysburg

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News

New Business Keeps Toledo Area Connected During Social Distancing

PERRYSBURG, Ohio, July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Electronics repair shop uBreakiFix is now open in Perrysburg at 10089 Fremont Pike. The store offers repairs on smartphones, tablets, computers, and more to help the community stay connected during the current crisis and beyond.

“Amidst social distancing, technology has enabled us to work remotely, homeschool, order essential goods, entertain ourselves, connect with loved ones, and so much more,” said Craig Parsons, owner of uBreakiFix Perrysburg. “At uBreakiFix, we understand that a broken phone, tablet, or laptop is more than just inconvenient right now. We’re open and ready to serve, with stringent measures in place to keep the experience as safe and seamless as possible.”

Health and safety measures include high-frequency handwashing and cleaning of all workspaces, minimal person-to-person contact, limited store capacity to align with social distancing recommendations, and thorough sanitation of all devices upon receipt and return.

While common devices include smartphones, tablets, and computers, uBreakiFix offers repair service on anything with a power button, including drones, hoverboards, game consoles, and everything in between. The store offers support for most technical problems on any electronic device, regardless of make or model.

In addition to uBreakiFix Perrysburg, Parsons plans to open two more uBreakiFix locations in the Toledo area.

“Our services are more critical now than ever before,” Parsons said. “Electronics are a lifeline keeping us connected to family, work, school, emergency services, and more. There’s enough to stress about right now; a broken phone shouldn’t compound that.”

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial entrepreneurs Justin Wetherill and David Reiff to fill a gap in the market for affordable, high-quality phone repair. The duo soon partnered with Eddie Trujillo to transition their Internet-based repair brand to a brick-and-mortar model. uBreakiFix began franchising in 2013 and currently operates more than 570 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

“At uBreakiFix, our story has been shaped by an unwavering commitment to continually improving the repair experience for customers,” Wetherill said. “We founded this company to fill a need for high-quality, convenient repair with great service at a fair price. We always say we’re a customer service company first, and a tech company second. As we begin serving Perrysburg and the surrounding communities, we look forward to sharing the care and credibility that define the uBreakiFix experience.”

uBreakiFix Perrysburg is located at 10089 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551 and can be reached at: (567)-368-7100. For more information and to view a service menu, visit ubreakifix.com/locations/perrysburg.

About uBreakiFix
Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as the exclusive walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. In 2019, uBreakiFix joined the Asurion family and now operates as a subsidiary of the tech care company while still maintaining the uBreakiFix brand, leadership, and franchise model. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

For more information, contact:
Molly White
(404) 510-0491
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/095b239d-305e-46c9-b446-31614a7e3156

