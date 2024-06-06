The U.S. Concealed Carry Association (USCCA) announced on Wednesday new enhancements to the self-defense liability insurance coverage received by its members amid a crackdown on Second Amendment protections in several Democrat-led states.
The enhancements to the insurance policy, according to USCCA, include increasing bail bond coverage to $250,000, adding up to $15,000 in attorney fees and expenses to defend members facing Extreme Risk Protection Orders (ERPO), also known as “re
