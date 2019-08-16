Fast Radius and Curtiss Motorcycles Partner to Create Premium Electric Motorcycles

The Zeus, by Curtiss Motorcycle The Zeus, by Curtiss Motorcycle

–Curtiss Presents the Zeus 8 Motorcycle at the Quail Motorsports Gathering in Carmel, California–

CHICAGO, Aug. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fast Radius and Curtiss Motorcycles today announced a partnership to utilize hybrid manufacturing processes to create the highly-acclaimed Zeus 8 motorcycle. The innovative design of the Zeus 8 is highlighted by its distinctive V8-style battery housings and its modular monocoque frame made with aluminum and enhanced with carbon fiber.

Using three separate legacy and additive manufacturing processes, Fast Radius produced more than 60 parts and components for the bike at more than 95 percent yield. Curtiss will unveil the Zeus 8 at the Quail Motorsports Gathering in Carmel, CA on August 16.

“Curtiss’ mission is to ‘create sustainable, desirable, intergenerational, mean, clean, and green future-proof hot rod motorcycles,’” said H. Matthew Chambers, CEO and Chairman of the Board for Curtiss. “Fast Radius’ best-in-class hybrid manufacturing approach and operational efficiencies will enable us to deliver the Zeus 9 on time—satisfying the strong demand from our global audience.”

Fast Radius and Curtiss are already in production on the first 100 Zeus 8 bikes, available to the public in 2020. Both companies expect to collaborate on future iterations of the Zeus, as well as Curtiss’ upcoming models including Hades, Psyche, and Eros—the latter two of which will be priced competitively with Harley-Davidson’s LiveWire electric motorcycle. Fast Radius and Curtiss plan to utilize both legacy and additive manufacturing processes in the creation of these machines.

Read the full case study on the making of the Zeus electric motorcycle here.

“Bringing Zeus’ advanced design to life wasn’t easy,” continued Chambers. “We knew that we would need a partner like Fast Radius, who could innovate with us, not just make the parts.”

“Our partnership with Curtiss is ideal because it allows them to do what they do best—designing stunning motorcycles—while we do what we do best—matching the project with the right technology and getting quality parts made quickly,” said Brian Simms, VP of Sales at Fast Radius. “We’re looking forward to innovating with Curtiss as they grow their brand.”

Fast Radius helps make new things possible for today’s leading product companies – whether that’s unlocking new business models through legacy or additive manufacturing, helping them make formerly “unmakeable” products.

About Fast Radius

Fast Radius is the leading provider of additive manufacturing solutions, including application discovery, product design and testing, and production-grade manufacturing. From entirely new products uniquely enabled by additive manufacturing to global supply chain solutions leveraging a virtual warehouse, Fast Radius brings the future of manufacturing and the supply chain to its clients. Last year, Fast Radius was recognized as one of the 9 companies best “implementing technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution” by the World Economic Forum ( WEF )—the only company honored that is based in North America. Fast Radius is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in Atlanta, GA and Singapore, as well as a production hub on-site at the UPS Worldport facility in Louisville, KY. Visit www.fastradius.com for additional information.

